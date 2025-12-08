There was a certain style of moviemaking that came into vogue in the late 1960s and ‘70s that really focused on character-building and the acting, and didn’t so much concern itself with plot. What happens to the characters was less pivotal than how they reacted to their environment.

A lot of great films came out of this aesthetic: “Easy Rider.” “Five Easy Pieces.” “Paper Moon.” “Badlands.” “The Sugarland Express.” “The Last Picture Show.”

I think it was a reflection of a time when the emerging generation of filmmakers was feeling unmoored from traditional American values and popular culture, and yearned to create something that reflected their discontentment. This cinema was slower-paced, character-driven and embraced ambiguity. It posed questions without feeling a need to offer easy answers.

“Pocket Money” was the third of four collaborations between Paul Newman and director Stuart Rosenberg, the first being the immortal “Cool Hand Luke” followed by “WUSA” in 1970. This one was followed in 1975 with “The Drowning Pool,” a sequel to Newman’s 1966 private investigator flick “Harper.”

It co-stars Lee Marvin as well as Wayne Rogers (who also played in “Luke” and “WUSA”) and mostly takes place in Mexico, though the film was shot in Arizona. Newman plays Jim Kane, an honest but down-on-his luck cowpoke who’s been hired by a shifty Texan to buy up rodeo cattle and drive them north.

Marvin plays Leonard, a drunken buddy he enlists in the effort and Rogers is Stretch Russell, a dandified middleman for the Texan, Bill Garrett, played by the great character actor Strother Martin. (“What we’ve got here is failure to communicate…”)

The screenplay was by “Terry” Malick, just his second feature film writing credit, who would go on to direct his first movie, the aforementioned “Badlands,” the year after. It was based on the novel “Jim Kane” by J.P.S. Brown, and John Gay (an Oscar nominee for “Separate Tables”) received an “adaption by” credit, which I have no idea what that means. Possibly he did a story treatment or an early version of the script.

Jim and Leonard don’t actually get around to the cattle drive till the last act of the movie, and nothing much really happens during it. Leonard gets spooked that some of their hired Mexican hands might be pilfering a few head of the Corrientes cattle they bought for 500 pesos apiece. (About $315 in today’s dollars.) He pulls out his gun, Jim fires off a few shots and Leonard makes sure to let the hands smell the gunpowder on it the next morning as warning.

The piece is World War II era German Luger, a rather incongruent sidearm for a cowboy, but then Leonard seems to be all about incongruent things. He wears a gray suit and tie everywhere he goes despite the heat — even donning leather chaps over them for horseback duty. When not in stirrups he screams around town in his giant red 1959 Buick LeSabre convertible like he needs to get somewhere fast, or is hellbent on destroying the car.

He’s been living down in Mexico for some time and claims to be in the know with the locals, and spends a lot of his time trying to pull Jim out of jams, including a beef with the son of a local boss that briefly lands him in jail.

Jim is a decent, hardworking sort, but just can’t seem to buy himself a break. He takes pride in his reputation as an honest businessman, if not a very successful one. As the story opens he has just brought in some prime horses to sell at auction, but four of them tested positive for dourine — a deadly sexually transmitted disease — and had to be put down. The rest are stuck in quarantine for six weeks, and hasn’t got two nickels to rub together until he sells them.

He begs off his ex-wife (Kelly Jean Peters), one of those rollerskate waitresses at a drive-in hamburger joint, to give him more time on the alimony he owes her, throwing in a little charm to try and win her back while he’s at it. (Probably figuring that’ll make the alimony moot, no doubt.)

Jim has a tendency to haul off and kick things when he’s feeling ornery — car fenders, trash cans, whatever’s at hand. It’s his impotent way of expressing the rage that he’s too embarrassed to back up with real violence.

With nothing else to do, he takes the job from Garrett, who’s pretty swishy for a Texan and drives a big yellow Cadillac convertible. He’s offered $2 a head to buy up 250 rodeo cattle, plus his own expenses. Jim seems to know in advance that he’s going to be swindled, but he has a fatalist streak that it’s better for a man to do something and get beaten down than wait around for something else to happen.

“You can't buy your way out of a bad impression,” Jim says.

I noticed Newman, who already sported plenty of gray hair in 1969’s “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” wears a dark dye job for this role to make himself look younger. Marvin of course sported his signature premature white coiffure.

The cinematography by László Kovács is pretty spectacular, giving the arid desert a slightly drained quality. He shot a lot of these types of movies, including “Paper Moon” and “Five Easy Pieces.”

There’s not much traditional musical score in this, though the theme song by Carole King is repeated a number of times and has a languid, sad quality that accompanies the film’s mood well.

Things go about as well as you’d expect for Leonard and Jim. They struggle to buy up the cattle from local ranchers at a decent price, get into some squabbles and do some drinking, run short of money and it becomes necessary to sell Jim’s 1958 Chevy pickup.

When they finally make it to Chihuahua with the beef, Jim is forced to cheat the train transport crew and the truck drivers who move the cattle the last way. They gave the last of their cash to their Mexican cowhands, and Leonard felt compelled to give a blowsy speech thanking them for their hard work and promising to look them up should they come that way again.

They do eventually catch up with Garrett and Stretch, Jim gets his $500 but is refused his $560 in expenses, and they nearly come to blows. (It’s unclear if the expenses include the cost of his truck.) Jim doesn’t have it in him to beat the money out of the men, so in his typical fashion he immediately gives up on the thing that was of dire importance to him just a few minutes ago.

The movie ends with the men defeated, Jim waiting for a train to take him back to the States, Leonard hoping he’ll stick around so they can chase another pot of money. (He chatters about buying up salt and coloring it, so people will know how much they’ve used.) It’s not even so much an ending as this part of their story stopping here because no other options present themselves, as Carole King’s song croons away in the background.

“Still, I keep movin'/Tryin' to break on through/I don't know nothin' else to do.”

I enjoyed the time I spent with Jim and Leonard, but in the end “Pocket Money” doesn’t really add up to much of a movie. As we’ve seen, you don’t need a lot of turns and twists of the plot to make an indelible film. But this one ambles and rambles all over the dusty plain without ever seeming to get anywhere.

