“This hit, that ice cold/Michelle Pfeiffer, that white gold...”

Critics did not much care for “Scarface” when it came out, and neither did the Hollywood establishment. The MPAA gave it an X rating for its generous helping of violence, f-words and drug use. Director Brian De Palma cut the film, then cut some more, finally appealed the rating, and a review board including movie exhibitors (theater owners) downgraded it to an R.

De Palma then snuck his original cut into theaters, and nobody even noticed until he revealed the switch himself a few months later.

It did decent box office but was widely attacked for a number of reasons: the aforementioned adult content, the depiction of Cuban-Americans as gangsters, and the prolific casting of white actors (mostly Italians) as Latinos. Humanist authors John Irving and Kurt Vonnegut both reported walking out of the theater during the infamous chainsaw scene.

It received zero Academy Award nominations and was widely dismissed as violent, prurient drivel, or as one of my favorite critics, David Ansen of Newsweek, put it, “grand, shallow, decadent entertainment.”

And yet, “Scarface” became one of the first “and yet” films…

Prior to home video, it was rare for a movie to receive a major reconsideration, or even be remembered outside of revival screenings. “Scarface” became a huge video hit, not only on VHS in the summer of 1984 but again when a decent DVD edition was issued in 2003 for its 20th anniversary. It has become perhaps Al Pacino’s most enduring role as voracious drug kingpin on the rise, Tony Montana.

Entire generations of young males were inspired by the movie, and not always in the most positive ways. Rappers and hip-hop artists revered Tony and the movie, not as cautionary tales of greed and ambition but the story of a gutter rat who rose to the top out of sheer willpower. “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City” was basically the ethos of the movie’s ‘80s Miami setting turned into a video game that became its own pop culture phenom.

And, of course, Bruno Mars and Mark Runson helped re-stoke the movie’s fervor with the opening lyric of their 2015 hit “Uptown Funk,” an ode to Michelle Pfeiffer’s ice queen counterpart to Tony, who does little more in the movie but sniff cocaine and berate whatever man is currently serving as her sugar daddy.

It became her breakout role, and the same for Mary Elizabeth Mastrontonio as Tony’s (initially) angelic kid sister, Gina.

Pacino himself got the idea for the movie after seeing the original 1932 film, a barely concealed portrait of notorious gang lord Al Capone, even appropriating his underworld nickname. Pacino watched the movie at a festival and pitched a remake starring himself. It eventually founds its way to De Palma and screenwriter Oliver Stone, who decided there were already too many Italian-American gangster movies, most notably “The Godfather” movies — then just a duology — starring Pacino himself.

At the time the news of the Mariel boat lift was much on everyone’s minds, in which Cuban dictator Fidel Castro allowed more than 100,000 people to leave his island, and by varying accounts also emptied his jails of the dregs of Cuban criminal lowlife to go with them. So the filmmakers reset the story to modern times and the Miami cocaine drug trade.

Though there’s little story similarity between the 1932 and 1983 version, De Palma and Stone nonetheless gave credit to the original, even dedicating the film to director Howard Hawks and screenwriter Ben Hecht.

Of course, Pacino is of Italian descent, not Cuban. Same for Robert Loggia, who plays Frank Lopez, a middling drug lord who initially takes Tony under his wing. F. Murray Abraham, as Frank’s snaky henchman Omar Suarez, is Syrian and Greek. Mastrantonio, as if you couldn’t tell from the name, is another Italian. Paul Shenar, as Bolivian cocaine king Alejandro Sosa, was of Slavic ethnicity. Even Míriam Colón, who plays Tony’s scolding mom, was Puerto Rican.

In fact, the only Cuban-American in the principal cast is Steven Bauer, who plays Tony’s best friend and right-hand man, Manny. Bauer’s family emigrated from Cuba shortly after the 1959 revolution.

Even in 1983, the casting of so many white actors in Latino roles understandably irked the community. Pacino studied extensively to nail his Spanish lines and speak English with an authentic accent. His vibrant portrayal of Tony as a wolf-like figure who kills without regret if it’ll bring him money and power did little to assuage the ill feelings.

I loathe presentism, and would point out that actors of Latin ethnicity have often found work playing a wide variety of national origins. Anthony Quinn was the ultimate changeling, a Mexican/Irish who no one complained about when he played Greeks, Arabs, French, Native American, Mongols, etc. But I think it’d be fair to say if the movie was being made today, the casting would be quite different.

De Palma was then known mostly for horror films (“Carrie,” “Dressed to Kill”), so it’s not surprising critics and audiences reacted to the violence in “Scarface.” Funny thing is — it’s really not that gory. Most killings are pretty standard gunshots to the gut or head, nothing worse than you’d see in a contemporaneous “Dirty Harry” movie.

Even the notorious chainsaw scene, where Tony and his wingman, Angel (Pepe Serna), are captured by Colombian drug dealers, shows no actual destruction of flesh — just the blood spatters as Tony buries his face behind the bathtub shower curtain. While quite emotionally harrowing, it’s violence of suggestion rather than overt depiction.

Watching the film for probably the first time in 20 years, I was struck by the emotional weight of the musical score by Giorgio Moroder. His synthesized electronica scores were quite popular in the ‘80s — “Top Gun,” “Flashdance” — but that sort of thing has sadly fallen out of favor now. There’s no wall-to-wall music in the film, but Moroder’s dark, thrumming chords seem to come in at just the right time to comment on Tony’s rise and seduction by power — an empire being built, step by step, then come crashing down.

Several key scenes seem to encapsulate Tony’s parable. Just as Manny and Tony have gotten their big break, they tool around in their garish, lemon-yellow 1963 Cadillac convertible with animal print upholstery. They’re young and hungry, and not for the first time the comparison to Tony as an apex predator is underscored. Later, he’ll buy an actual tiger as his plaything.

“What’s coming to you?” Manny taunts as Tony begins to formulate his ambitions — which include knocking aside Frank and claiming his girlfriend, Elvira (Pfeiffer), as his own.

“The world, chico, and everything in it.”

Later, Tony will see a Goodyear blimp flying by with the digitized sign flashing its promise: “The world is yours.” He will make this his personal credo, eventually building his own garish version of it as a fountain statue in the entryway of his neon-hued mansion — also the site of his eventual demise.

Probably the other most important scene, standing counterpoint to their car ride, is Tony, Elvira and Manny dining in a fancy restaurant surrounded by rich white people. By this time, Tony has become as addicted to cocaine and his now-wife — ignoring Frank’s rule of “don’t get high on your own supply.”

He will lash out at the world or privilege around home, one he forced entry into by riding a river of money and blood. And yet now he sees how little value it all has. After running off Elvira, openly mocking her inability to conceive a child for him, Tony lurches about among the diners, accusing them for their hypocrisy.

“You need people like me. You need people like me so you can point your fucking fingers and say, ‘That's the bad guy.’ So... what that make you? Good? You're not good. You just know how to hide, how to lie.”

Tony’s credo is that he will not lie or backstab, nor will he be looked down on or dismissed. “All I have in this world is my balls and my word and I don't break them for no one,” as he puts it.

His downfall begins with his ascent, pushing Frank aside and eventually having him killed. It’s prompted by Frank turning on him first, setting a corrupt narcotics detective (Harris Yulin) to shake him down, then sending hitmen with Uzis to take Tony out at the Babylon Club, their favored hangout. But Tony is also disgusted by what he sees as Frank’s weakness and lack of ambition, refusing to cut out their Colombian suppliers and strike a major distribution deal with Sosa in Bolivia.

Not to mention, this also allows him to finally claim Elvira as his own. To Tony, she’s simply another status symbol, a symbol of his accomplishments. With her ‘80s peroxide blonde hair and disinterested stare, Elvira seems similarly as incapable of true empathy as Tony is.

Tony reaches his greatest depth when he comes upon Manny in a love nest with Gina — who he had forbidden to romance. Tall, devastatingly handsome and the carefree yin to Tony’s brooding yang, Manny is the proverbial ladies’ man. Tony both loves and resents him, as only brothers can.

In a coke-fueled rage, Tony gutshots Manny twice, not realizing he and Gina were secretly married a day earlier. In perhaps the film’s most unexpected and disturbing scene, Gina later presents herself as a sexual object to her brother, reasoning that since he can’t stand to see another man’s hands on her it must mean he wants her for himself.

The film’s corpse-strewn finale is probably one of the most famous sequences in 1980s cinema. After betraying Sosa — refusing to let him carry out the assassination of a political critic because it would mean slaying his wife and two young daughters, too — Tony’s estate is attacked by a small army of mercenaries with automatic rifles.

Tony whips out his own M-16 — outfitted with a grenade launcher to boot — and lays waste to several dozen of them, taking too many bullets to count himself. This is also the source of the movie’s most quoted line — “Say hello to my little friend!” — before unleashing his hellfire devastation. He’s finally brought down by a shotgun blast to the back, falling in a bloody splash into the fountain monument he built to his own ego.

I’ll concur to a certain degree with the critic Ansen’s assessment of “Scarface” as shallow. Certainly, its themes do not probe the most hidden depths of the human soul. It’s a simple story, really: a man with nothing but unmatched ambition fights his way to the top of the heap, finds himself corrupted by power and partakes in a tragic fall.

Like all of De Palma’s films, though, it’s a tale told with ultimate style and immediacy.

I think the reason “Scarface” has endured is that it mimics its central figure. We may be repelled by Tony Montana's animalistic voraciousness. But he never seeks to delude us, or himself, about who and what he is.

