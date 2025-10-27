Film Yap

Film Yap

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lea K's avatar
Lea K
7h

"Perhaps the birds are nature’s way of putting an uppity woman back in her place."

What in the red pill, incel bullshit is this? I signed up for your newsletter after seeing your segments on the news and the rampent misogyny and objectifying actresses has kept me from donating money. This line is really out of pocket and makes me reconsider even following Film Yap anymore at all. Don't you have young sons too? What example are you setting for them? My god.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Christopher Lloyd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture