I had never seen Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds” before, and unlike a lot of celebrated classics I have failed to encounter for one reason or another, it was an intentional choice.

I’ve long adored Hitchcock’s oeuvre, took a class on him led by a foremost Hitch expert at NYU, have seen and often written about his most iconic movies, and have continued to devour his lesser-known filmography with relish.

But, bluntly, I always thought “The Birds” looked goofy as sh*t.

Seagulls and sparrows attacking people — even leading to deaths? For no plausible reason that’s even offered? With cheap-o looking 1960s special effects to carry out this farfetched premise? C’mon, man.

I’ll admit my resistance was in part colored by my reaction to Alfred Hitchcock’s next film, 1964’s “Marnie,” also featuring Tippi Hedren as the auteur’s latest favorite ‘icy blonde.’ I found it laughably terrible, a waste of the great man’s talents. I believe I quite literally LOL’d during a screening in college, which did not endear me to my professor and fellow students who worshiped Hitch.

Though I admire the craft of 1960’s “Psycho,” for my money it marked the beginning of a decline for Hitchcock, as his movies seemed to rely more and more on fantastical plots and stunt premises. From what I’d seen, “The Birds” marked his official jumping of the shark, with “Marnie” as the sad confirmation of the end nearing.

(Though 1966’s “Torn Curtain” wasn’t bad.)

Well, I finally caught up and my fears were unfounded. Despite the sheer silliness of birds as the antagonists — or perhaps because of it — the film allows Hitchcock to show off his ample talents at building and releasing tension, something at which he had no equal.

The last half in particular is masterfully crafted, especially the long sequence where Hedren and her companions are trapped inside a seaside house while the masses of bird try to quite literally peck their way through the doors and windows to get at them. It reminded me in a lot of ways of early zombie flicks — regular people besieged by an unknowable, implacable force — and I don’t feel I would be gainsaid in asserting George A. Romero lifted a few things for his “Night of the Living Dead” five years later.

And, of course, there’s probably the most famous scene in the film. Melanie Daniels, a headstrong San Francisco playgirl (Hedren), is sitting outside the schoolhouse in the remote seaside village of Bodega Bay. (A real place, and where the film was shot.) There has already been several unexplained bird attacks, and she has come to help get the children to safety. She’s waiting on the teacher, Annie Hayworth (Suzanne Pleshette), to finish up her music lesson.

Occasionally Melanie turns her head to listen to the kids singing the bouncy folk song, “Risseldy, Rosseldy” — unaware that a crow has alighted on the playground equipment behind her. She looks back to the school, then the camera cuts to the playground now with several birds, her head turns, a few more birds, head turns, a few more.

Suddenly, there are hundreds of crows behind her, and only then is when Melanie notices… and start to positively shake in her high heels. It’s a classic example of Hitchcock building terror by letting the audience in on information the characters don’t yet know.

I also found interesting the sequence where Melanie and her would-be beau, Mitch Brenner (Rod Taylor), go into the Bodega Bay diner and try to convince the people of the imminent danger of another bird of attack. They are pretty well pooh-poohed by everyone, especially the scowling Mrs. Bundy (Ethel Griffies), who happens to be an ornithologist.

Using her best rational scientist voice, the elderly Bundy lectures Melanie and Mitch about the impossibility of mass swarms of birds attacking people — though she’s quick to note, if a ‘war between man and bird’ ever did break out, they’d be badly outnumbered with an estimated 100 billion fowl in the world.

Later, when the next bird attack in fact happens, Mrs. Bundy cowers in the diner with her back to Melanie, as if too ashamed to admit her profound error. Though a mother of two children takes note of the fact the strange behavior only began when Melanie came to town, and tiptoes up to an unhinged attack of calling her a Jezebel.

Those who engage in deep psychological analysis of movies, particularly of the feminist bent, have had a field day with “The Birds” over the years. I think there’s actually something there, as Melanie is a woman who pushes boundaries, the rich daughter of a newspaper owner, often appearing in the tabloid pages herself for her ribald adventures.

She came to Bodega Bay on a whim, having met Mitch at a pet store in San Fran, and was intrigued/annoyed by him. Knowing he was looking for a pair of lovebirds as a birthday present for his sister, 11-year-old Cathy — played by Veronica Cartwright, who would go on to be terrorized by much larger critters in “Alien”— Melanie bought them herself and drove two hours up the California coast as a surprise.

Of course, it’s a transparent attempt to woo a man on her own terms, as she likes to be the one in charge. By the movie’s end, she’s become a shell-shocked doll, unable to speak or even perambulate a few steps without a sturdy man’s hands guiding her.

Perhaps the birds are nature’s way of putting an uppity woman back in her place.

Certainly the movie never bothers to offer an explanation of how or why the birds go crazy. The screenplay by Evan Hunter is based on a 1952 short story by Daphne du Maurier. However, there really was a bird attack on a small California town in 1961 that added additional inspiration, later found to be caused by them ingesting toxic algae.

Hitchcock did not use a traditional musical score for this film, though longtime composer-collaborator Bernard Herrmann — one of my personal favorite movie music men — is listed as an advisor. Rather, they relied on natural sounds and background music, and especially electronic synthesizers to generate the chaotic sound of the birds. I noted the nature of their calls did not seem to vary despite different attacking waves of seagulls, sparrows and crows.

For the bird swarms they used a combination of live birds and mechanical ones, as well as layering in matte shots through a chemical process known as ‘yellow screen,’ a crude progenitor of today’s digital green screens. I’ll say it looks rather fake and shoddy by today’s lights, but probably was considered quite convincing for 1963.

The close-ups of the birds’ beaks pecking at fingers and faces are the most effective part, especially in the mad dash of the students down the road to the town proper led by Melanie and Annie. (Not a great strategy, ladies.) There’s even one very brief scene where a man is seen dead with his eyes plucked out.

Jessica Tandy has an intriguing role as Lydia, Mitch’s mother and a real piece of work. She lost her husband four years earlier and is now fearful of the prospect of losing Mitch to another woman — so she lays on the severe stares when Melanie appears at her doorstep. Despite living and working as a lawyer in San Francisco, he comes up to Bodega Bay every weekend.

The massive age gap between Mitch and Cathy is never addressed. Taylor was 33 when the movie came out, and looked possibly even older. Tandy was 54 but made up to look more aged.

The Mitch/Melanie romance is kind of a dud in my mind, not even exchanging their first (and only) kiss until near the end after having endured several waves of avian attacks. My sense is it’s just a MacGuffin, something Hitchcock uses to show off Melanie as an inquisitive and confident woman.

“The Birds” was Hedren’s very first film role (other than a bit part as a child), and she rather got thrown into the fire playing for Hitchcock. He was famously hard on his leading ladies, and by a number of accounts engaged in harassing behavior on “Birds” that elevated to outright #MeToo stuff on “Marnie.”

Ironically, she comes across as very centered and holding agency — at least, that is, until birds start slicing up her face and limbs. The final scene when Melanie gets trapped in an attic where the birds have busted through the roof is (I think) deliberately similar to the iconic shower scene in “Psycho,” where another woman meets a foul fate for her waywardness — left in a heap upon the ground, limbs twitching.

The mother and grandmother of notable actresses, Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson, Hedren at 95 is joyfully still with us.

I like to think I’m one of those people most willing to stick their hand up and admit when they’re wrong. Certainly that’s the case for “The Birds” which, despite its inherent silliness, shows a master still at the height of his craft.

Leave a comment