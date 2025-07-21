Neil Simon’s plays and movies are always hyper-verbal. It’s not so much about what happens as what people say while it’s happening. Sometimes not very much is happening, and then the patter has to stand up the whole thing — and that’s often when I lose patience.

“The Goodbye Girl” is a pretty straightforward odd couple romcom: two very different people are thrown together by circumstance, can’t stand each other, fight for two-thirds of the movie and then in the last act decide they are in love, until some concocted obstacles blocks their lovemaking for a short time.

In this case, the setting is a New York City apartment the two are forced to share when the woman’s boyfriend walks out on here, and sublets the apartment to some guy without telling her. Stuck without options, they agree to live together for three months, along with the woman’s sweet, mouthy 10-year-old daughter.

It’s one of the notable works by Simon that was a movie first before it eventually became a play, rather than the other way around. I’ve adored plenty of his stage adaptations, with “Biloxi Blues” as a personal favorite.

Herbert Ross, a well-regarded commercial director (“Goodbye, Mr. Chips,” “The Turning Point”), keeps things very breezy and light. There’s plenty of laughs, a few sad moments but we know they’re not going to linger.

The movie isn’t really remembered very well today, but it was a notable film in a lot of ways. It was the first romantic comedy to cross the $100 million box office mark — a truly astonishing number at the time, or any. That’s $540 million in today’s dollars, a figure romcoms rarely if ever have touched.

It won the Academy Award for Best Actor for Dreyfuss, in the process truly resetting the thinking of who could be a romantic leading man. Short, bespectacled, chubby, graying and balding despite still being in his 20s when the movie was shot, Dreyfuss slotted into the funny/cute space for leading men along with contemporaries like Dudley Moore.

Dreyfuss was on quite a run for the bulk of the ‘70s. The lead in “American Grafitti” and “The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz,” he helped break all imagined box office boundaries as one of the co-leads of “Jaws” in 1975. He had quite a banner year in 1977: “The Goodbye Girl” came out on Nov. 30, and then just two weeks later “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”

He kind of hit a rough spot in the ‘80s but has continued to be a high-profile character actor and occasional lead ever since, snagging another Oscar nomination for “Mr. Holland’s Opus.”

Co-star Marsha Mason doubtless got the job owing at least in part to familial connections: she was otherwise known as Mrs. Neil Simon. She had her own incredibly fruitful run around this same time, with an astonishing four Academy Award animations in eight years, including three in Simon projects: this one, “Chapter Two” and “Only When I Laugh.”

She’d previously been nominated before for 1974’s “Cinderella Liberty.” Like Dreyfuss, she has continued to work busily almost until the present day at the sub-star level.

They’re great together onscreen with wonderful chemistry, quarreling and kvetching until the preordained time of canoodling. Her character is Paula McFadden, a former chorus girl trying to get back into it at the ripe old age of 33. He plays Elliot Garfield, a stage actor from Chicago come to New York for his big break in off-Broadway playing the lead in “Richard III.”

Her daughter, Lucy (Elliot Garfield), is a very typical Neil Simon kid character, wiser than her years, of course quite verbose, but vulnerable beneath her wiseguy act. She’s got major abandonment issues after seeing her father walk out years ago, and now when Paula’s actor boyfriend, Tony DeForrest (only seen in photos), suddenly decamps to Italy for a movie role instead of moving them all to California for a TV show.

Tony sublets the apartment (in his name) to Elliot, a casual friend, for three months while he’s in the play. Paula doesn’t have the dough to make the move to California alone, having given up her dancing career two years earlier. Apparently she’d been acting as a stay-at-home mom, hoping her boyfriend would eventually marry her — despite still being hitched to somebody else.

Elliot shows up in the middle of a rainy night, only to encounter this strange, brassy woman in the apartment he is paying $200 a month for. (That’s a bit more than a grand today, and good luck finding a sprawling two-bedroom apartment in the Big Apple for that.) They argue through the chained door, and then from a drenched phone booth. Since he legally holds all the cards, they work out an arrangement where they’ll share the place and split the bills.

Things go straight into comedy mode, with Elliot declaring that he likes to saunter around nude, play his guitar in the middle of the night and do ‘70s-style meditation complete with incense and “ohmmm” chanting. Interestingly, we only see him do these things once, as if just to make good on his threat.

I won’t bother with the rest of the plot, since there really isn’t one, other than each encountering all sorts of professional challenges that feed into their personal beef. Paula finds it challenging to get cast after years of matronly activity — “It's amazing how flabby you get when you're happy.”

And Elliot is dismayed to discover that the imperious director of his play (Paul Benedict) insists he play King Richard as an over-the-top queer caricature. He tries to go along but is terrified it will ruin his career… which it pretty much does, getting trashed by the critics and closing after opening night.

Lucy tries to gently nudge her mom toward a romantic entanglement with Elliot, craving stability and also just because he’s a very entertaining guy when he’s not angry, doing things like renting a horse carriage to pick her up from school. Paula is having none of it, for now: “I wouldn't like him if I liked him.”

There are plenty of other tart one-liners like that, like this exchange between Paula and Lucy after going to see Elliot at the end of his disastrous play.” “Be tactful.” “What’s tactful?” “Lie.”

One of my favorites was early on when Elliot brings a pretty young fellow cast member home to, um, read lines together. Angry at Paula’s objections, he brings down the hammer. “If I choose to attempt to have carnal knowledge of that gorgeous bod, that's her option, my problem and none of your business!”

It’s great dialogue, even if it sounds so very deliberately written, and Dreyfuss and Mason show great delight in flinging it around. You can practically sense them vibrating while they wind up for the next corker.

In addition to audiences, the industry sure appreciated the film. On top of Dreyfuss and Mason’s Oscar nominations, it also scored nods for Best Picture, Director, Original Screenplay and Supporting Actress (Quinn).

I dunno. “The Goodbye Girl” boasts winning actors, peppy jokes, a dash of heartfelt romance. I enjoyed it without ever falling head over heels in love with it… or even a deep case of like.

