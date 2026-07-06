I was very much looking forward to “The Return” after seeing trailers for it in late 2024. It promised a gritty, contemplative interpretation of the return of Odysseus to his island of Ithaca after 20 years away for the Trojan War and his subsequent wanderings, which account for as much of his mythological stature as anything involving grand deception with a giant horse.

Alas, it came and went in local theaters in just a week, with of course no advance screening opportunities for regional critics. (Par for the course these days.) One of our other writers reviewed it, and I stowed it away as something I’d try to catch up to when I could.

The July 17 release of Christopher Nolan’s “Odyssey,” with Matt Damon in the lead role, seemed an obvious time to do so, if for no other reason to prepare for any contrasting portraiture. For what I’ve been able to suss out, Nolan’s version covers the entire 10-year portion after the war when Odysseus and his men suffered various misadventures and delays in getting home to the isle of Ithaca, including all the attending mythological creatures and magical entanglements.

Interestingly, “The Return” does not, focusing instead on the portion after Odysseus has washed up on the shores of his homeland, shipwrecked, naked and utterly alone, all his men killed or lost. Broken and despairing — not just for the war and his journey, but how they have forever changed him — he finds his wife and queen, Penelope (Juliette Binoche), fending off dozens of suitors who want her hand in marriage and the throne that goes with it.

They have laid waste to the kingdom, more invaders than envoys, and threaten to kill Odysseus’ son and heir, Telemachus (Charlie Plummer), only barely grown to manhood and a boiling cauldron of resentment and ineffectualness. Odysseus hesitates to declare himself, feeling unworthy of claiming his place as husband, father and king after being the chief architect of the sack of Troy and all the subsequent carnage.

It’s directed by Italian filmmaker Uberto Pasolini (“Still Life”) from a screenplay he co-wrote with John Collee and Edward Bond, adapted ever so loosely from Homer’s epic poem. It’s a much more realistic depiction that leaves aside the supernatural elements of Homer — cyclops, sorceresses, nymphs, sirens and sea monsters — and more a rumination on isolation and shame.

Certainly, no gods announce their presence or influence happenings.

Indeed, with the primary question Penelope and the other Ithacans have being why it took their king so long to return, the only plausible story offered is that he’s been hiding on a nearby island for years, living in sin with another woman.

The filmmakers prefer to remain silent on exactly what did happen to Odysseus all this time, and instead channel their energies into how he has been transformed after 20 years of war and death — and if it’s possible for him to be redeemed.

Of course, the thing that primarily drew me to “The Return” was the presence of Ralph Fiennes in the lead role. It seems an almost antithetical casting choice, certainly compared to Damon or Sean Bean’s portrayal in 2004’s “Troy.” Odysseus has historically been depicted as a thinking man’s hero, but still a prototypical stalwart.

Fiennes, who launched his career playing a Nazi and went on to be the antichrist figure in the “Harry Potter” saga, would seem the last person in the world you’d pick. But then, “The Return” is a brooding take on the mythology, and Fiennes can brood with the best of them.

“I will never be forgiven,” is all Odysseus says of his adventures.

Despite a nearly two-hour runtime, there really isn’t a lot of plot in “The Return,” or even much in the way of traditional action sequences. There are a couple of minor skirmishes and one chase scene — until, that is, the bloodletting at the end when Odysseus and Telemachus brutally slay all the suitors.

(Sorry, no spoiler warnings after two millennia.)

The suitors are largely depicted as an antagonistic Greek chorus of sorts — pun intended — men from seemingly every race and nationality who have come to claim the queen’s hand. She has been delaying them for more than a year and they are on the brink of just murdering everybody. (There are no real soldiers left as Odysseus took them all with him.)

Antinous (Marwan Kenzari) is the lead villain, who like Odysseus prefers to make use of his wit and guile rather than straightforward brutality. He whispers to Penelope that he will love her truly and never leave her side as Odysseus did — but in the same breath promises to kill her son if she chooses another.

These men strut about in loincloths and lackadaisical robes that do little to cover their rippling musculature, in contrast to the sheeplike slaves who remain on the island, such as Eumeas (Claudio Santamaria), a pig farmer who helps Odysseus. Interesting they would all be so fit, as they’re shown doing little but lazing about the palace, drinking and gorging themselves as uninvited guests.

Fiennes’ figure is much more impressive, though in a very different way than we usually see on the screen these days. His Odysseus looks half-starved and beaten, his body crisscrossed with scars and protruding veins. It is, in fact, exactly what you might expect a veteran man of war to resemble after years of poor nutrition and months-long stretches at sea.

Fiennes famously instructed his trainer to help him get “ropey” for the movie, and I’d say they did a convincing job.

I appreciated that the film did not try to stick with the conceit you often find entwined in mythological stories, such as the idea that nobody would recognize their king, even after 20 years away. Even allowing for the fact there was no form of depiction as accurate as photography or even painting, such things always seemed a stretch to me, even reading these texts as a boy.

Elenus soon figures out the stranger’s identity on his own, and Penelope immediately clocks her husband, even dressed as a beggar and hiding in dim torchlight. Their exchange is bitter and accusatory, and Penelope reasons that Odysseus must really be dead, because the man she married would not have tarried so long in returning to her.

And I genuinely teared up at the scene where Odysseus first returns to the palace and finds his beloved dog Argos, still alive and waiting on the steps every day for his master to return. The pooch must have been the Methuselah of canines, and immediately expires upon recognizing Odysseus. It’s a simple scene, really just a throwaway moment in the movie, but Fiennes and Pasolini invest it with surprising emotional heft.

“The Return” barely was released in theaters, earning just $3 million worldwide at the box office. It’s streaming on the Paramount+ platform and is available for rental on many others.

I’m glad I caught up with it. I can understand why it was not an immediate hit with audiences, as it’s not an action spectacle like “Troy” was or “Odyssey” promises to be. It’s a smaller, more human story that plucks a piece of mythology and grinds it down to its bare, grim essence.

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