It isn’t surprising to see John Wayne cast as a resolute sea captain in a grim World War II flick. What you don’t expect is for him to be on the German side.

True, his Captain Karl Ehrlich is a conscientious objector to the Third Reich, a former German naval officer who was bounced out of the military for failing to swear allegiance to Hitler. As the story opens at the start of the war in 1939, he’s skippering a tubby old cargo vessel, the Ergenstrasse, currently in port in Australia.

For reasons that are never entirely clear, Ehrlich decides to defy the German government’s orders to scuttle the ship rather than see it interned by the Allies. It has no cargo aboard, little food and barely enough coal to make headway into the Pacific. Nevertheless, Ehrlich wants to take his ship to Valparaiso in neutral Chile, and eventually to its home German port, where presumably the Ergenstrasse will be destroyed anyway and he’ll be imprisoned by the Nazis.

“I intend to bring it under the safety of the flag stead light,” he says, and more than once, but I’ll be durned if I can figure out what means, even with some Googling.

What’s hilarious is that Wayne does not in any way affect a German accent or bearing, coming across rather as… well, John Wayne. He could easily have jumped off a horse and traded in his Stetson for a slouchy merchant captain’s cap.

Not until Sean Connery’s Russian submarine commander in “The Hunt for Red October” spraying a beautiful Scottish brogue was there another such cavalier disregard for accent accuracy in seaborne cinema. Neither does the rest of the Ergenstrasse crew make any effort, seeming for all purposes like a gaggle of strapping Americans.

The story is based a novel by Andrew Geer, which in turn was inspired by a real event involving a German merchant ship, the Erlangen, at the start of the war. The screenplay adaptation was handled by James Warner Bellah, John Twist and Frank S. Nugent, though it finagled Ehrlich to be the hero of the piece, rather than the villain of the book.

“The Sea Chase” was directed by journeyman John Farrow, an Oscar winner for writing “Around the World in 80 Days” and a directing nominee for 1943’s “Wake Island.” Despite previously working with Farrow on “Hondo,” Wayne did not care for this collaboration and felt the movie failed to capture the excitement of the source material.

I’d have to agree. Its two biggest problems are, one, for a movie titled “The Sea Chase” there’s actually very little nautical action. The British destroyer “chasing” the Ergenstrasse, the Rockhampton, only makes contact with it at the very end of the picture, initiating a very short and one-sided battle.

And two, the movie makes the egregious mistake of trying to graft a romance onto what is intended to be a very Y-chromosome heavy psychological war film, something closer to “The Caine Mutiny” than “South Pacific.” Lana Turner is brought in as Elsa Keller, an ostensible German spy put aboard Ehrlich’s ship to get her safely out of Australia, and the two proceed to do that usual Hollywood bicker/bicker/smooch thing.

The story opens with Ehrlich being visited by an old friend, the British XO on the Rockhampton, Jeff Napier (David Farrar). It seems Elsa has ensorceled Napier romantically to ply him for intelligence, but Ehrlich recognizes her and forces her to break it off. Then when German invades Poland and war is declared, the consul places her aboard his ship so they can escape together.

Napier gives chase, but the sea-savvy Ehrlich keeps evading him, despite being much slower, with barely enough coal to leave port and little food aboard. “He has irritatingly good judgment,” Napier allows.

As the cat-and-mouse continually goes the German captain’s way, the chase becomes something of a propaganda football, with newspaper headlines and even radio broadcasts by Lord Haw-Haw, a real WWII Nazi broadcaster, taunting the Brits.

Ehrlich first solves the food problem by tapping a shipwreck store, something spread across sea islands for anyone who needs it. Unfortunately, three marooned sailors are already there and Ehrlich’s Chief Officer, Kirchner (Lyle Bettger) — a true believer and secretly a Nazi intelligence officer — summarily murders them. When Napier discovers this atrocity, he assumes this war crime must have been done on Ehrlich’s orders, and resumes the chase with renewed fury.

This might have made for an interesting contest of wills, except the two ships never even so much as pass in the night until the very end. Instead the focus is on the romance with Elsa and the rising discontent of the crew.

Despite arriving with barely any luggage, Elsa manages a pretty impressive fashion show during the coarse of the voyage, completely with heavy makeup and hair that’s always perfectly done in the 1950s style that looks like they used a liter of hairspray. At first she is actually drawn toward Kirchner, but when she finds out about his killings she turns to Ehrlich instead.

The crew is a typical mix of colorful-ish background players. John Qualen plays Chief Engineer Schmitt, an owlish little man who tends the ship’s steam engines like a mother clucking over her chicks. Stemme (Dick Davalos), and handsome young crewman, goes for a swim and gets attacked by a shark — it never appears as more than a blob in the water — loses his leg and contracts gangrene, endangering their entire mission.

Alan Hale Jr. (Skipper from “Gilligan’s Island”) has a small part, as does Claude Akin (forever Sheriff Lobo from “B.J. and the Bear”) and Tab Hunter. James Arness, probably the only guy in the cast who could make John Wayne look small, stars as Schleiter, a hot-headed guy who initially rebels against the captain but winds up as his most loyal seaman.

After getting the food, Ehrlich then makes for a remote, uninhabited island where they spend a couple of weeks felling trees to use as substitute for the coal fuel. It’s here where the romance between he and Elsa really kicks into high gear. She sleeps in Ehrlich’s bunk room while he makes do with a couch in the officer area, leading to lots of knowing looks and leering from the crew.

Things go on from there, eventually making it to the North Sea for a final showdown. Lacking any guns, Ehrlich orders the crew to abandon ship, unaware that Elsa has secretly stowed aboard. He attempts to ram the Rockhampton, gets his own ship blown up, though a narrated coda implies he and Elsa escaped to be happily shipwrecked on a nearby island.

I didn’t hate “The Sea Chase,” but it really was a disappointment to have such good ingredients for a rousing war picture, and then get lost in a soup of tacked-on romance. I guess the studios thought to widen its appeal by adding a female element. Sometimes dudes are enough.

