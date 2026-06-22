I thought I’d try something a little different for today’s look-back column. I had a chance in between my usual manic movie-watching schedule to catch the 2020 adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Stand.” It was a CBS miniseries that launched on the Paramount+ platform, one of their first big original productions.

It bombed pretty badly with critics and audiences, or at least as much as we can tell as streaming platforms tend to be secretive about their numbers. Certainly it was not touted as any kind of “most watched” event, and barely more than five years after its release is pretty well forgotten.

I’m on record as loathing the 1994 TV version that aired on ABC. So I looked forward to a new, higher-budget version without the content restraints of broadcast television. Then I saw some of the casting choices that turned me off. When it debuted I heard negative things, so never bothered to tune in.

Now that I have, I’m disappointed to say the new version repeats many of the mistakes of the first attempt — and manages to introduce some new ones. I thought I’d summarize those into sections to also compare and contrast with the ‘94 version.

Too damn short

King’s unabridged novel runs to nearly 1,200 pages and is absolutely one of my all-time favorite books. It’s a dystopian look at good vs. evil through a realism-based, humanistic lens following a Covid-like flu outbreak that kills 99 percent of the Earth’s population. It covers dozens of characters, with a half-dozen or so as the main viewpoint figures, and culminates in battle for the fate of the world represented by the ‘good’ folks who have made their way to Boulder, Colo., and the evil gang in Las Vegas (of course).

They are led, respectively, by Mother Abigail, a devout 108-year-old Black woman and Randall Flagg, aka the Walking Dude, a demonic manifestation of all mankind’s venality.

Now, the first challenge of adapting a book to the screen is what you’ve got to cut out. A rough rule of thumb that still applies across film, TV and streaming formats is that one page of script translates to one minute of screen time. So feature film screenplays tend to be 90 to 120 pages long, for example.

That means a full-throated version of King’s unabridged book would have to go about 20 hours to get in all the nuance and side stories. That probably wasn’t feasible in 1994, but most certainly was in 2020. It could — and probably should — have been broken into two seasons of 10 one-hour episodes each, or perhaps three seasons of seven.

To me, the book just loses all its magic and depth pared down to a plot-heavy “what happens” version. What I most appreciated reading the book in 1990 (when the uncut version was published) was the layering of backstory, internal monologues and psychological framework of each of the main characters. So we really feel like a full-blooded person is staring out at us from those pages.

The choice by show developers Josh Boone and Benjamin Cavell is to use a time-slipping device where we see some of that backstory when a character is first introduced. So for example, deaf-mute Nick Andros is not even seen until the third episode, and then we get a few minutes of his story.

Other characters are cut out or reduced to a walk-on. One of the worst mistakes was turning Trashcan Man (Ezra Miller) into a freakshow side piece we only meet in episode six. All of his strange, warped but essential journey from Indiana to Vegas — including his disturbing, twisted encounter with the pint-sized psychopath known as The Kid — is jettisoned.

Critics blasted 2020’s “The Stand” as being too long, but from my end the opposite is true.

I realize as a fan of the book, I’m committing what many “Harry Potter” devotees did when those movies came out — complaining about the lack of every tiny little detail from the book being included. Perhaps that’s why they’re now launching a streaming-based reboot of HP that will treat every book as a season, so fans can feel like they’re getting the full meal instead of a snack-sized translation.

Cringe casting

The casting for 1994 show wasn’t great, highlighted by the head-slapping choice to cast Rob Lowe as Nick Andros. Nick, as someone limited in his ability to communicate with other survivors, has the most internal journey of any of the viewpoint characters. Isolated, cut off, unappreciated. Having him transform into the moral leader of the Boulder community is one of the book’s neatest hat tricks.

Part of his appeal is that he’s physically ugly. Small and wiry, he loses one eye and most of his front teeth in a brutal assault in his introductory chapter. So casting Mr. Gorgeous Movie Star in the role was an utter fail.

Unfortunately, the 2020 version repeats it with the casting of the dreamy Henrique Zaga. Good gosh, can’t we have homely people in things?

Turning Andros into a Latino is also symptomatic of a perhaps expected impulse: to make the mostly white characters in a book written in 1978 more diverse. Similarly, secondary character Ray Bretner, who’s described in the book as a big, fat redneck, becomes a Native American woman (Irene Bedard). And white musician Larry Underwood becomes a Black dude (Jovan Adepo), which is funny because in the book people hearing his debut song assumed he was a brother.

Curiously, one of the most prominent minority characters, Judge Farris, an elderly Black man, gets turned into a white lady (Gabrielle Rose).

James Marsden is fine enough as prototypical strong, silent type Stu Redman (as was Gary Sinise in the earlier version). Same for Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith, probably the most sympathetic figure and the closest thing the book has to a main character. Brad William Henke mostly captures the soul of developmentally disabled Tom Cullen, though he looks nothing like him. Greg Kinnear is a standout as academician/skeptic Glen Bateman.

Amber Heard was a nice choice to play Nadine Cross, who starts out in the Boulder community but betrays it to play queen to Flagg. I was flabbergasted, though, at the choice to give her long, blonde tresses instead of the totemic look she has in the novel: jet-black hair with a white streak.

As expected, there was no way they were going to cast antihero Harold Lauder like he appears in King’s book: fat, acne-ridden with greasy hair. Over the course of his journey west — and similar temptation to the dark side — he transforms physically into a more appealing figure even as his heart darkens. Owen Teague, skinny and handsome, nails the character’s interior but is a sham for the exterior.

Nat Wolff as Flagg right-hand man Lloyd Henreid is just terrible, though the disconnect is more in the writing than his performance per se. He becomes the show’s designated comic relief, an idiot in way over his head who ends up carrying out most of the Walking Dude’s worst impulses out of a sense of fear and loyalty. Notably, in the book he is truly sub-moronic and has his intelligence enhanced by the dark man’s magic powers. Here, he starts and stays a halfwit.

Getting to the heart of the matter: Alexander Skarsgård and Whoopi Goldberg are both wipeouts as Flagg and Mother Abigail, respectively.

The Walking Dude is supposed to be the incorporation of all evil, a physical manifestation of every hateful, murderous thought existing in a human heart. He’s an utterly terrifying presence in the books, and the showrunners are wise not to fully reveal him until a few episodes in. But then they do, and an Adonis-like blond guy does not inspire dread. My bet is Skarsgård was cast mostly due to his work on the vampire “True Blood” show, but his work there was to be an alluring figure, not a repulsive one.

As for Goldberg, this was a bit of stunt casting to give the piece some star wattage. She hasn’t truly made her vocation as actress for some time now, preferring to peddle hateful, halfwit pronouncements on TV, and I had a hard time disconnecting from that persona and attaching to one of beneficent grace and patience. You can just feel her reading her lines. And the script robs Mother Abigail of the entirety of her backstory — even altering her lifelong residence from a farm in Nebraska to a nursing home in Colorado — so she winds up a quite two-dimensional representation.

They just don’t get it

By far the worst aspect of both adaptations of “The Stand” is that they sometimes feel like nobody involved in making them read and actually liked the book.

Don’t laugh. This happens in Hollywood more than you think. Sometimes an especially prominent and/or self-important screenwriter or producer will actually declare they barely looked at the source material, preferring to do their own jag without the bothersome hurdle of someone else’s ideas.

Take a look at “World War Z.” Near as I can tell, the only things the novel and movie shared were the title and zombies.

Both versions of “The Stand” freely diverge from King’s book. I’m surprised the 2020 iteration got away with it because the author is famously possessive of his work and open about his hate for some screen versions of it — mostly notably “The Shining.” He’s gained enough clout to control if and how things are made, and even managed to get some movies remade to better align with his text.

(Often resulting in a worse picture… again, “The Shining.”)

I’m aware that my desire for a fetishistic, page-per-page version of “The Stand” on screen is probably not shared by most people. But the newer adaptation seems to move us even further away from what made the book so consequential.

To top things off, it ends the eighth episode with the destruction of Flagg and his empire, and gives over the entirety of the ninth, somewhat shorter and largely unnecessary episode to the “after” portion.

Of course, they skip over the good stuff: Stu Redman rescued by Tom Cullen (with the advice of ghost-Nick Andros) and eventually making their way back to Boulder, he and Frannie’s growing dissatisfaction with the way the community they started is evolving and deciding to leave.

Instead, they tack on a ridiculous adventure found nowhere in the book, where Frannie falls down a well at an abandoned farm and is tempted by the revived spirit of Randall Flagg, and is then survived by a young Black girl we presume to be the reborn Mother Abigail. Absolutely hoot-worthy stuff.

Given the reality of intellectual property, it’s unlikely there’ll be another version of “The Stand,” or if there is it won’t happen in my lifetime. That makes me sad, because a truly great book deserves a faithful adaptation — or, if not, then none at all.

In some ways, I would have preferred that neither of The Stands existed.

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