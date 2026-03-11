“Reminders of Him” is one of those movies where you go in pretty much knowing everything that’s going to happen, but are still moved by the journey and connect deeply with the characters along the way.

Based on the novel by Colleen Hoover (who co-wrote the screenplay with Lauren Levine), it’s the story of Kenna Rowan, a damaged young woman played by Maika Monroe (“Longlegs”). As the story opens she is returning to her hometown of Laramie, Wyo., after several years in prison. She pled guilty to vehicular manslaughter after a car accident resulted in the death of her boyfriend, Scotty Landry (Rudy Pankow).

Needless to say, the folks back home are not pleased at Kenna’s return. She’s treated as a pariah and struggles to find a job, forced to live in the crappy Paradise apartments, one step up from the skids. She finally lands a gig bagging groceries as a mercy from the assistant manager. Kenna is sullen and resentful from her time in the clink, and that gets reflected back at her.

The people most unhappy about her return are Scotty’s parents, Grace and Patrick (Lauren Graham and Bradley Whitford). They have been raising their granddaughter, Diem (Zoe Kosovic), born to Kenna in prison. She didn’t even know she was pregnant when the accident happened, and the baby was immediately taken away from her and her parental rights severed.

She’s been filling thick notebooks with journal entries, written in the form of letters to Scotty as she works through her pain and loss. It’s not exactly clear even to her what she hopes to accomplish by coming home. But it coalesces around the basic idea of proving herself worthy to Scotty’s parents so she can have some kind of relationship with her kid, who doesn’t even know she exists.

The X-factor in all this is Ledger (Tyriq Withers), Scotty’s best friend. An NFL washout, he lives across the street from the Landrys and has been acting as a surrogate father to Diem. He runs his own bar, Wards, which Kenna stumbles into her first night back in town, mistaking it for an old bookstore she and Scotty liked.

Ledger tools around in a bright orange 1977ish Ford F-250 king cab, just because filmmakers can’t help themselves in putting characters into classic vehicles. (And they’re never in the shop, which is how you know it’s Hollywood BS.)

You can probably figure out where this goes: Ledger soon discovers Kenna’s identity and tries to prevent her from meddling with Scotty’s family. She makes a foolish attempt to appear on their doorstep unannounced, something only a movie character would be stupid enough to do. Her antagonism with Ledger eventually cools into something like mutual regard and shared grieving for Scotty. He gives her a break working weekends doing dishes at his bar, and they recognize a mutual attraction that cannot be denied.

“I was broken. Scotty was the closest thing to a home I ever had,” Kenna says.

From there, I won’t bother even describing what happens because you can surely guess it for yourself. This is where the film is at its weakest, with sitcom-like antics, little lies that turn into bigger ones, building to the unavoidable confrontation that must come, followed by what usually happens after that in movies of this ilk.

Monroe is the main reason to see this movie. Made up in short-short jean cutoffs, biker boots and indifferently adhering crop tops, she paints a picture of a woman who comes from nothing and owns her mistakes, but has a deep-rooted sense of her own reclaimed worth. Her Kenna is a mite trashy but has good heart and a stubborn streak, and we want to see her chase redemption.

Ledger’s part is a little sketchier in the writing, and Withers mostly seems focused on perfecting his smoldering stare, his chin scruff grown out just so.

Director Vanessa Caswill (“Love at First Sight”) has a good feel for the tone of this piece, and doesn’t try to muck it up with any unnecessary flourishes or pretentious layers. She also knows how to shoot small town locales and ordinary people, like the apartment manager who insists every new tenant take a stray kitten.

I’d say the movie is an excellent tourism hook for Wyoming, showing off some purely breathtaking views, except it was shot in Calgary.

I suppose most people will label “Reminders of Him” a chick flick, which is usually meant in a dismissive way, but I’m a dude who appreciates a good strong, female-centered story. This one’s pretty predictable but milks the bittersweet mood, reminding us that no gal is too damaged to get a hot guy — and a super cute pixie in the bargain — if she suffers authentically enough.

