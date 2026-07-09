Does sharing the same blood make you part of the same family?

“Romería” is the sort of movie I probably wouldn’t have cottoned to much as a teenager, but have come to appreciate as my sensibilities mature. There’s not much going on from a plot standpoint, but it’s the carefully drawn tone and unhurried but insistent themes that makes it a fulfilling experience.

Directed by Carla Simón (“Summer 1993”) and co-written with Neus Pipó Simón, it’s a sensuous, wistful exploration of family, memory and self-identity as a young Spanish woman connects with her biological relatives, encountering newborn connections and long-banished ghosts. Reportedly it’s inspired by Simón’s own youthful experiences.

Marina Piñeiro (vibrant newcomer Llúcia Garcia) is 18 years old, on the introverted side, planning to study filmmaking at university. She was raised by adoptive parents after her own died when she was quite young.

While applying for scholarship she learns she must have paperwork establishing the death of her father, Alfonso, from his parents. So she reaches out to the biological family she has never met, and is invited to come stay with them in their ancestral homeland in Vigo, on the northwest coast of Spain.

It’s an idyllic setting, a seemingly never-ending summer of sailboat rides, family meals, beach swims and laughter. She finds her aunts and uncles welcoming, and there is a virtual army of cousins constantly roving about, ranging from small children to her own age. They are a well-to-do clan, with her grandfather building the major shipyard in the city, and they seem to want for nothing.

But small inconsistencies and shadowy histories begin to crop up, dulling the joy of homecoming. For instance, she learns her father died in 1992, not in 1986 as she’d been told — making her wonder why he never came to visit her as a child in Barcelona. Some claim they lived in the beachside high-rise, others insist not. Her mother, also named Marina, was apparently something of a wild child and she and her father frequently squabbled and broke up, only to reunite again.

An uncle, Iago (Alberto Gracia), confides about troubles with drugs — both as users and dealers. Apparently it was a widespread problem at the time. Marina begins to question the circumstances of her parents’ deaths, and how she came to be the prodigal daughter of such a prominent family.

The film uses a clever framing device of twin diaries: Marina reading from her mother’s from the early 1980s when they were youths, and her own in the contemporary setting in 2004. She begins to find herself identifying more and more with the mother she never knew, while also attracted to a cousin, Nino.

Later, this will turn into an extended daydream/fantasy in which she and Nino play the parts of her parents two decades earlier — falling in love, lazing about on their sailboat, scampering naked on the bench, ruminating about sailing across the Atlantic to Peru. There’s also an abstract scene at a dance club where participants one-by-one get white sheets thrown over their head as they stutter to a halt — a surprisingly simple and moving parable about the AIDS epidemic.

As a protagonist, Marina is more reactive than initiator, often the one standing quietly in the corner as the hustle and bustle of the Piñeiros plays out around her. In contrast to her partying cousins, she eschews alcohol and drugs, which the others find very mockable. The sense we get of Marina is a young woman who is reserved and just forming her sense of self, but already has established a framework and boundaries for who she will become.

Our intrigue for Marina grows into admiration.

She does not actually get to meet the grandparents until fairly late in the going, and by this time it’s become clear her other relatives are trying to shield her from disappointment. Grandfather (José Ángel Egido) is a bit self-important and patronizing, doling out cash to his grandkids in exchange for hugs and kisses, though grandmother (Marina Troncoso) is an outright terror, refusing to let the children use her splendid pool because they might dirty it up.

(In a rare fit of anger and self-determination, she sneaks back to their house and dumps trashbags full of leaves into the pure blue water. I wanted to cheer.)

Gorgeously photographed (by Hélène Louvart), “Romería” is a lovely but somewhat sad summer postcard of a movie. It reminds us that having a family and acting in a familial way are not the same thing, and just because someone welcomes you into their home doesn’t mean your entry into their heart will pass so easily.

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