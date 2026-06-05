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A brief history on my relationship to the “Scary Movie” franchise: I saw the first one theatrically with friends back in the summer of 2000, thought it was hilarious and dug it enough that I later picked up the DVD. I saw the sequel the following summer and liked it well enough, but not nearly as much as its predecessor.

Once Keenen Ivory Wayans stopped directing the movies, his brothers Marlon and Shawn stopped writing and starring in ‘em and the Weinstein brothers started releasing PG-13 installments as opposed to R-rated ones I checked out.

When seeing “Scream 7” I was really impressed and amused by the trailer for “Scary Movie” (2026) (now in theaters). The commercial is better than the movie, but the Wayans’ are back, it’s firmly R-rated and it’s not without its laughs.

“Scary Movie” (2026) directly mimics the narrative of “Scream” (2022) as well as “Halloween” (2018). Cindy (Anna Faris) is living in isolation as a survivalist preparing for another eventual confrontation with Ghostface. She’s estranged from her daughters Sara (Oliva Rose Keegan) and Tuesday (Savannah Lee Nassif).

The women are reunited when Tuesday is hospitalized after being attacked by Ghostface. Sara returns to town with her boyfriend Jack (Cameron Scott Roberts) in tow.

Aiding the ladies in their pursuit of Ghostface are Cindy’s old friend Brenda (Regina Hall), her homosexual baby daddy Ray (Shawn Wayans), her stoner brother Shorty (Marlon Wayans), her twins Brad (Gregg Wayans) and Dei (Sydney Park) and Special Officer Doofy Gilmore (Dave Sheridan).

“Scary Movie” (2026) as directed by frequent Marlon Wayans collaborator Michael Tiddes (a last name that’s arguably funnier than anything in the flick) and scripted by Rick Alvarez, Keenen, Marlon, Shawn and Craig Wayans often feels more concerned with recreating other works as opposed to crafting super-sharp jokes. It’s more Member Berries as opposed to inspired comedy. Lucky for these folks - I like a lot of the stuff they’re riffing on. There are references to such horror fare as “Get Out,” “Ma,” “Smile,” “M3GAN,” “Longlegs,” “The Substance,” “Terrifier 3,” “Sinners” and “Weapons.”

I do find it curious that the filmmakers chose to release “Scary Movie” (2026) during Pride Month as it’s chock-full of homophobic and transphobic jokes. That said, they’re making fun of everybody and no one is safe from lampooning here.

I can’t in good conscience tell y’all that “Scary Movie” (2026) is a good movie, but it’s often an entertaining and funny one even if more of the jokes miss than hit.

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