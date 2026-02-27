Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Ever since the first “Scream” dropped the week before Christmas back in 1996 I've been hooked.

I've seen each new installment the weekend it opened and generally enthusiastically marathoned previous entries in anticipation.

To say I was stoked for “Scream 7” (now in theaters) is an understatement.

(I saw it the night before setting sail on a cruise and am writing this review on my phone in a hotel room while drinking a beer that got frozen in the mini fridge.)

Did the movie live up to my expectations? No, not really. Did I have a good time watching it and will I show up for “Scream 8” with bells on? Oh, hell yeah!

Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) is now Sidney Evans. She's married to town sheriff Mark (Joel McHale) and mother to teenage daughter Tatum (Isabel May), named in honor of her Mom's slain gal pal.

Sidney's on alert when a young couple (Jimmy Tatro, Michelle Randolph) are murdered in the home that once housed Ghostface killers Stu Macher (a returning Matthew Lillard … Quentin Tarantino's pumped!) and Amber Freeman (Oscar-winner Mikey Madison) and the masked killer sets the place ablaze afterwards.

Furthering Sidney's paranoia is a video call she receives from Stu of all people. Is he artificial intelligence, a ghost or a reinvigorated Ghostface killer?

Things go from bad to worse when Ghostface turns up in Sidney's new home of Pine Grove (I suspect this is in Indiana … I peeped the state flag in a bar) threatening Tatum, her girlfriends Hannah (McKenna Grace) and Chloe (Celeste O'Connor, it's fun to see she and Grace reunited after the recent “Ghostbusters” flicks), her boyfriend Ben (Sam Rechner) and the creepy neighbor kid Lucas (Asa Germann).

Also on the scene are scrappy reporter Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox) and her new interns twins Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown) who are looking for a scoop and to help Sidney and family in their time of need.

“Scream 7” is the first time franchise creator Kevin Williamson has sat in the director's chair on one of these pictures and he acquits himself nicely. This sophomore directorial effort kicks the crap out of his debut “Teaching Mrs. Tingle” from 27 years ago. It sports some of the better and gorier kills seen to date and has two solid central performances from Campbell and May, who play really well off of one another.

“Scream 7” isn't the worst of the franchise (that'd be “Scream 3,” which I also dig), but it's towards the back of the pecking order. That said, it made for a fun night at the movies and should generally please series fans.

