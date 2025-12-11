Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

I haven’t seen any of the original “Silent Night, Deadly Night” flicks from the 1980s and early 1990s, but I did see my Facebook friend Steven C. Miller’s 2012 reimagining “Silent Night.” I liked Miller’s movie well enough that I was stoked to see writer/director Mike P. Nelson’s interpretation of the material “Silent Night, Deadly Night” (2025) (in theaters beginning Friday, Dec. 12).

Eight-year-old Billy Chapman (Logan Sawyer) witnesses the death of his grandfather and the murders of his parents one fateful December night. Billy’s folks died at the hands of Charlie (Mark Acheson), a janitor at Grandpa’s hospice who sports a Santa suit when doing his dirty work.

Billy grows up in foster homes with abusive guardians like Gail Vilmo (Toni Reimer). Now an adult (and played Rohan Campbell aka Corey Cunningham from “Halloween Ends”), Billy is directed by his dark passenger, i.e. Charlie’s soul (still voiced by Acheson), to don Santa duds and enact an Advent calendar of carnage on deserving parties every December.

Billy finds himself in the appropriately-titled town of Hackett. He gets a job working for the kindly Mr. Sims (David Lawrence Brown) and his feisty daughter Pamela (Ruby Modine) at their gift shop. Billy quickly takes a liking to Pamela and she to him despite the protestations of Charlie and her abusive cop ex-boyfriend Max Benedict (David Tomlinson).

I dug Nelson’s previous pictures (“The Domestics” and the 2021 reimagining of “Wrong Turn”) and I dug this one as well. This is a very left-leaning feature where calling someone a homophobic slur, belonging to a hate group or hitting women will place you very firmly on Santa’s naughty list and you’ll be dealt with accordingly. (Guns on more than one occasion are also referred to as being for pussies.) There’s a sequence in the middle of this film that’s reminiscent of the church scene from “Kingsman: The Secret Service” and it’s similarly satisfying.

This iteration of “Silent Night, Deadly Night” plays out like its source material by way of “Dexter” and “Venom.” It’s fantastical and fun. Campbell makes for a sympathetic Billy and he and Modine have good chemistry with one another. I actually bought into the romance between their characters. I also really liked the vocal performance of Acheson.

“Silent Night, Deadly Night” shares a distributor in Cineverse with fellow Christmas slasher “Terrifier 3.” It’s nowhere near as graphic as Art the Clown’s exploits, but it’s safe to say this holiday horror flick has enough red to kick up some green.

