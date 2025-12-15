“Sinners,” Ryan Coogler’s grim, genre-defying ode to horror through a lens of historical racism and music, emerged as the top winner in the annual awards from the Indiana Film Journalists Association.

In addition to Best Picture, it also won Best Original Screenplay, Best Ensemble Acting, Best Musical Score, Best Cinematography and Best Editing.

“One Battle After Another” took Runner-Up for Best Film and won five awards in total: Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Paul Thomas Anderson, Best Supporting Performance for Benicio del Toro, and Chase Infiniti for both the Breakout of the Year and the Edward Johnson-Ott Hoosier Award.

Timothée Chalamet won Best Lead Performance for “Marty Supreme.” Best Animated Film went to “K-Pop Demon Hunters” and “No Other Choice” won Best Foreign Language Film. “Good Boy” was honored for Original Vision. Will Patton won Best Vocal / Motion-Capture Performance for his narration of “Train Dreams.”

IFJA members issued this statement for the Edward Johnson-Ott Hoosier Award, which goes to a film, filmmaker or performer with strong Indiana ties:

“Few young actresses have burst onto the scene with such audacious confidence and soulful grounding as Chase Infiniti. Born and raised in Indianapolis, Infiniti held our rapt attention in ‘One Battle After Another’ even while sharing the screen with some of the most celebrated actors working in film today. She is the first performer to win the Hoosier Award in its 17-year history, and we eagerly await her next steps as an artist.”

“The Tenderness Tour,” directed by Andie Redwine (a previous Hoosier Award winner), was named Best Documentary Film for its poignant yet unconventional portrait of disability activist and IFJA member Richard Propes. The IFJA issued the following statement regarding the film’s win:

“The IFJA held in-depth conversations about whether a documentary about one of its members should be eligible for its awards. While acknowledging the potential perception of bias, the group collectively decided the film merited selection for its exploration of the important topic of medical debt and its depiction of Hoosier locales and people usually left unseen. Richard Propes was the primary subject of an outstanding documentary but did not have a role in its production or creative choices. He abstained from discussing the film in awards deliberation or voting in the documentary category.”

Eight other films were voted Finalists for Best Film. Along with the winner and runner-up, they represent the IFJA’s selection as the Top 10 movies of the year.

Here is the complete list of winners and runners-up:

Best Picture

Winner: Sinners

Runner-up: One Battle After Another

Other Best Film Finalists / Top 10 Films:

(listed alphabetically)

Bob Trevino Likes It

Hamnet

The Life of Chuck

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Train Dreams

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Weapons

Best Animated Film

Winner: K-Pop Demon Hunters

Runner-up: The Legend of Hei 2

Best Foreign Language Film

Winner: No Other Choice

Runner-up: Sentimental Value

Best Documentary Film

Winner: The Tenderness Tour

Runner-up: Orwell: 2+2=5

Best Original Screenplay

Winner: Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Runner-up: Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Runner-up: Mike Flanagan, “The Life of Chuck”

Best Director

Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Runner-up: Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Best Lead Performance

Winner: Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Runner-up: Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Best Supporting Performance

Winner: Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Runner-up: Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Best Vocal / Motion-Capture Performance

Winner: Will Patton, “Train Dreams”

Runner-up: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”

Best Ensemble Acting

Winner: Sinners

Runner-up: One Battle After Another

Best Musical Score

Winner: Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”

Runner-up: Jonny Greenwood, “One Battle After Another”

Breakout of the Year

Winner: Chase Infiniti (performer), “One Battle After Another”

Runner-up: Miles Caton (performer), “Sinners”

Best Cinematography

Winner: Autumn Donald Arkapaw, “Sinners”

Runner-up: Michael Bauman, “One Battle After Another”

Best Editing

Winner: Michael P. Shawver, “Sinners”

Runner-up: Andy Jurgensen, “One Battle After Another”

Best Stunt / Movement Choreography

Winner: Wade Eastwood (second-unit director / stunt coordinator), “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning”

Runner-up: Brian Machleit (stunt coordinator), “One Battle After Another”

Best Special Effects

Winner: Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess and Ivan Busquets (visual effects supervisors) and José Granell (miniatures / models supervisor), “Frankenstein”

Runner-up: Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl and Guido Wolter (visual effects supervisors) and Donnie Dean (special effects coordinator), “Sinners”

Original Vision Award

Winner: Good Boy

Runner-up: The Testament of Ann Lee

The Edward Johnson-Ott Hoosier Award*

Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”

*As a special honor, no runner-up is named for the Hoosier Award. It honors founding IFJA member and longtime NUVO Newsweekly critic Edward Johnson-Ott.

About IFJA: Established in 2009 by a dedicated group of Indiana journalists, the Indiana Film Journalists Association endeavors to promote quality film criticism in the Hoosier state and support Indiana’s film industry.

For more information, visit http://indianafilmjournalists.com

