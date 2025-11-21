Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

If you dug writer/director Jalmari Helander’s “Sisu” from a few years back there’s a better than good chance that you’ll also enjoy his follow-up “Sisu: Road to Revenge” (now in theaters) even if it’s considerably bloodier and batshittier than its predecessor.

We’re in the wake of World War II and the Russians have expanded their territory into Finland. A home belonging to Finnish ex-commando Aatami Korpi (returning physical force Jorma Tommila) stands in said space. This is where psychotic Red Army officer Igor Draganov (Stephen Lang, warming up for further villainy in next month’s “Avatar: Fire and Ash”) previously murdered Korpi’s wife and sons for kicks. Korpi – understandably having sentiment for the structure – deconstructs, loads and attempts to transport it by truck back to Finland for a rebuild in his family’s honor.

Unfortunately, Korpi is flagged by the KGB (embodied by awesomely creepy character actor Richard Brake) when crossing the border. The KGB holds Draganov responsible for Korpi revenge killing 300 Russian soldiers, so they free the disgraced Draganov from a Siberian Gulag in order to snuff out the problem he started with unlimited resources and promises of riches should he succeed.

What we’re treated to – or what’s inflicted upon us – during the flick’s svelte 89-minute runtime is a prolonged chase sequence punctuated by shootings, stabbings, booms, bangs and beheadings. Korpi’s truck is pursued by jeeps, motorcycles, tanks and planes with the action ultimately extending aboard a train. Helander comes across like the Finnish equivalent of George Miller balling on a budget ($12.2 million, but looking like five or six times more) by reskinning “Mad Max: Fury Road” as a WWII cartoon of carnage. There’s very little plot and even less characterization … and that’s OK … for the most part.

“Sisu: Road to Revenge” didn’t resonate with me quite as deeply as its forebear (my review here), but I’m happy to report our hero’s Bedlington Terrier (played by Tommila’s actual dog, Sulo) somehow inexplicably survives until the closing credits yet again and the picture concludes on a surprisingly sentimental note. It’s a nice and needed palate cleanser to all the bloodletting that befell us beforehand.

