There’s been a spate of girl-buddy comedies over the last decade or so, a welcome counterbalance to the usual affair involving male doofuses (doofi?). Flicks like “Booksmart” or “Bottoms” could vary widely in quality, but you know you were in for some light good times with a bit of raunch and feminist-leaning jokes.

“Sour Party” slides right into that genre, if in an overly familiar way. It’s about a pair of 30ish broke L.A. roommates scurrying around town to raise some cash for a baby shower gift. They get into various misadventures and meet-ups, do a lot of yelling, some crying and maybe take baby steps toward true adulthood.

It’s got a winning leading duo, Samantha Westervelt as Gwen and Amanda Drexton as James. Gwen is the angry emo girl with glasses, no job and patches of green hair, while James is an aspiring blonde actress currently eking by doing sexy (but not porn) videos for her tiny contingent of fans on a platform called Creep Peepz.

Westervelt and Drexton really seem to know these characters, which is not surprising as they had a big hand in creating them. They co-wrote the screenplay along with Michael Drexton (Amanda’s real-life husband), and the Drextons, as they’re billed, directed. It’s an indie labor of love type of film, where non-star but recognizable names like Cory Feldman show up for a one-scene cameo, probably a favor called in.

The story plays out as a series of vignettes as the pair hit up their friends and acquaintances for money they feel they’re owed. In most cases the target either doesn’t have the cash themselves, or disputes the debt. For example, Gwen demands 12 bucks from somebody for buying her drinks, forgetting this friend has fronted her many times without an accounting.

Very early on, it becomes apparent these are not nice people. They apparently have a semi-regular gig of going into tony Los Angeles neighborhoods and ripping out the succulents planted in people’s gardens to sell. (I had to look it up; it’s stuff like aloe and agave plants.) They’re quite catty with each other and at times it seems like their relationship is more situational than emotional.

James is obsessed with Nicolas Cage, and seems to think it’s only a matter of time before they meet and marry. (Never mind the 30+ year age difference.) She even uses what meager funds she has to commission a small bust of him.

Gwen has wealthy parents and a difficult relationship with her family, including her sister, who is very pregnant and holding her baby shower the next day. They insist she doesn’t need to bring a gift because they know she has no money, they just want her to be present and have “clean hair.” But Gwen, resentful of always being the family screw-up, sets her sites on the most expensive item on the registry, a $150 New Age-y kind of set for new mothers.

Their first attempt craters: making a video for James’ fans involving cavorting around in skimpy outfits and pretending to fart in neon-colored clouds of gas. I understand that people are into some spectacularly strange stuff on the Internet, but not surprisingly this effort bombs.

From there, it’s hitting up a parade of pals for the cash they feel they are owed. Tooling around in a white Volvo station wagon with the fuel gauge running on empty, they pop in unannounced and keep getting rebuffed.

There’s Monty (Douglas Bennett), who directed James in a no-budget movie five years ago that never got picked up, so now he’s hocking DVDs out of his apartment. Allie (Callista McMaye) runs a barely-surviving vintage clothing store, which Gwen feels she partially owns because she claims to have come up with the name, Twin Sneaks. Feldman plays Leslie, a next-level creep who seems to be trying to start up his own backyard cult.

All along, James presses Gwen to pursue her best option for a return, going to her old boss, Durant (Christopher Rodriguez Marquette), for legitimate back pay she’s owed. But for some reason, the usually brash Gwen clams up and falls silent. So we know we’re bound to untie that knot at some point.

“Sour Party” is the sort of movie where you really like the main characters and enjoy just hanging out with them, but the plot paces they’re put through just aren’t very interesting. There are a few good laughs, usually out of the mouth of the acerbic Gwen, but not consistently enough to really recommend.

It’s coming out on digital this week after bouncing around here and there — you can actually buy it on Blu-ray, which is backward from the usual distribution pattern. (Theater—>streaming—>physical media.) Steven Soderbergh saw it and must have liked it, because it’s now being released as “presented by” him.

Bully for them. Hollywood is filled with people trying to make it, and most don’t. Getting your first feature film made is a herculean task, though the conventional wisdom is the purpose of your first movie is to convince enough people to let you make a second. I’d be interested to see what these folks could do next.

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