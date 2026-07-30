“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is probably the least action-oriented of the stratospheric superhero franchise, certainly in its current iteration featuring Tom Holland as the iconic webslinger.

That isn’t to say there aren’t some killer fights, including a throwdown with the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) after Spider-Man loops him into a situation where the big green “other guy” is let loose. There’s also a very cool faceoff with The Hand, a band of red-garbed ninjas who have appeared in other Marvel Cinematic Universe outings, not to mention Scorpion (Michael Mando), a Doc Ock-esque baddie with a huge metal tail stinger.

But this Spider-Man movie is really all about the feels.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (who have worked on all four Tom Holland Spidey flicks), “New Day” leans into the emotionality of the whole superhero game. It’s about the weighty consequences of possessing super abilities — that whole great-power-and-responsibility thing — and what wielding them subtracts from your personal life and psyche.

You may remember from the last movie, “No Way Home,” that Peter had to make an incredibly difficult choice: in order to save a multiverse that he had inadvertently set spinning into a chaotic vortex, he made a pact with Doctor Strange to use a spell that would result in everybody forgetting he’s Spider-Man.

That might sound great for the secret identity angle, but it also meant letting go of his two closest friends: Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) and lady love MJ (Zendeya). In order to protect them from coming into danger again, he vows to stay out of their lives. Though he secretly follows them on social media as a lurker, keeping loose touch for several years as they make their way through university.

With the death of his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), Peter truly has found himself totally alone. In this iteration, he doesn’t even go to college or have a side gig as a photographer for the Daily Bugle. Instead, he hides out in a rooftop apartment in Queens, fiddling with his Spidey-tech and tracking crimes all over the Big Apple, resulting a measurable drop.

He coordinates with a police detective named DeWolff (Liza Colón-Zayas), but she only knows him as a voice on the phone. And he gets into occasional competitive scuffles/turf wars with the Punisher (Jon Bernthal), a borderline psychotic vigilante who uses guns and explosives rather than powers.

Even though he’s more beloved than ever by the city, our Spider-Man has never been sadder.

This is definitely a slower-moving superhero film, and at 145 minutes probably could’ve stood to be about a quarter-hour shorter. But it builds energy as it goes, and I eventually found myself sliding into this lower gear that’s more contemplative, and also gives Holland and Zendaya (a real-life couple) space to stretch their performances.

The villain here stays mostly in the shadows, not even a name and face until fairly late in the going. Their gig is the ability to possess the minds of other people, “jumping” from one body to another so quickly it’s virtually impossible to track. And even when Spider-Man manages to finally catch them in his webs, they simply drop out of that persons’ conscious.

(For reasons never fully explained, their attempts to invade Spidey’s own brain are blocked, possibly by his own deep mental turmoil.)

He also starts experiencing strange episodes that greatly enhance his spider-powers, but also cause debilitating headaches, sensory overload and anger management issues. For help, he turns to Dr. Bruce Banner aka Hulk, who’s been using a suppression device to prevent his own uncontrolled transformations.

Of course, it’s only a matter of time before the cat has to come out of the bag and Peter reconnects with MJ. Without committing any spoilers, I’ll just say this happens in a way that’s very unlike a typical superhero movie would do it and is closer to the actual psychological complexity of essentially saying to a stranger that they are the love of your life.

There’s some sneaky humor spread throughout to lighten things up. Like the fact that Ned, formerly the “guy in the chair” helping the superhero out, has become the world’s biggest Spider-Man cyberstalker, even creating a popular app to track his sightings. Even amnesia can’t change him from being the ultimate super fanboy.

Tonally “Brand New Day” is closest to “Spider-Man 3” from the first trilogy — a statement I know will send some people running. But it embraces the darker side of the superhero life in a similar way, without the cringeworthy dance strutting and bad haircut.

Ultimately the bedrock theme of “Brand New Day” is about evolution: getting older, watching people come and go in our lives and embracing the fact that life isn’t always going to be like high school. Change can be scary, even for a guy who can dodge bullets and climb up walls.

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