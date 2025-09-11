Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Despite being familiar with the “these go to 11” and “none more black” gags from “This Is Spinal Tap,” I’d never seen the film until this past week when preparing to review “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” (in theaters beginning Friday, Sept. 12). I liked and was entertained by the movie, but it didn’t live up to the hype for me. I suspect the law of diminished expectations worked in the favor of “Spinal Tap II” as I rate it the same as its predecessor, but actually slightly prefer it.

It’s 41 years after “This Is Spinal Tap.” The career of director Marty DiBergi (Rob Reiner) wasn’t helped by the documentary nor were subjects Spinal Tap fans of the film. Band members Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean) and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) haven’t seen, spoken or played with one another in 15 years.

Nigel returned to England where he’s opened a hybrid cheese/guitar shop. David’s living in California where he’s scoring murder podcasts and playing in a mariachi band. Derek owns and operates a glue museum – he knows of what he’s sniffed.

The gang is brought back together by Hope Faith (Kerry Godliman), daughter of the band’s late manager Ian Faith (Tony Hendra), who inherits a contract requiring one more gig from Spinal Tap. Nigel, David and Derek reluctantly agree to reunite in New Orleans and begin rehearsing in earnest. Marty’s also along for the ride documenting everything in hopes of resurrecting his career.

“Spinal Tap II” is yet again directed by Reiner and written by Guest, McKean, Reiner and Shearer. It’s definitely slicker than its predecessor, but in my opinion it’s also every bit as funny … arguably funnier. There are awesome, prolonged cameos from Sirs Paul McCartney and Elton John, both of whom add considerably comedically and musically to the proceedings.

“This Is Spinal Tap” die-hards should have plenty to glom on to here as there’s tons of fan service (we see what becomes of Polymer Records PR flacks Bobbi Flekman (Fran Drescher) and Artie Fufkin (Paul Schaffer) and check in with David’s ex-wife Jeanine (June Chadwick)), but I’d also argue the filmmakers have sharpened their comedic chops over the past 40 years. This is probably the best thing Reiner’s directed in almost 20 years and it rocks hard enough that I’d be open for another reunion show sooner rather than later. “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” doesn’t go to 11, but it at least gets to eight.

