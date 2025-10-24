There’s been a lot of musical biopics of seminal pop/rock stars over the last few years, many of them terrific — “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Love & Mercy,” 2024’s “Back to Black” and “A Complete Unknown.” They do tend to follow a certain story arc: unknown talent rising to greatness before encountering some major downfall or painful pivot.

“Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere” is something different: an unconventional movie focusing on the making of an unconventional album, Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 “Nebraska.”

After breaking through after years of struggle on the margins of the music business, Springsteen found himself at crossroads both artistically and personally. He essentially locked himself in a house in his Jersey hometown, strumming out plaintive guitar tone poems into a cheap DIY recording device that were much more spare and dark than his blue-collar rock anthems like “Born to Run.”

“Nowhere” is writer/director Scott Cooper’s (“Crazy Heart”) attempt to capture the spirit of that time as well as the deep, churning feelings Springsteen was experiencing, which he eventually recognized as clinical depression.

Based on the book by Warren Zanes, the film contains a couple of stellar performances: firstly Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen, who captures the mercurial, moody grace of the singer/songwriter. Despite not much physical resemblance (other than shared big schnozes), he invests the role with the aching heart of a tortured soul, and sings a decent ersatz version of The Boss.

Riding wingman is Jeremy Strong as Jon Landau, Springsteen’s manager/producer, who not only helps guide his career but also acts as friend, confidant, shrink — as well as interpreter for the audience’s sake.

“These songs are about someone who’s guilty,” Landau says, recognizing the album is the musician’s process of letting go of his old, painful life so he can begin something new.

Their scenes together form the heart of the movie, and the parts that chronicle the making of “Nebraska” are its best feature. After bringing his tinny-sounding cassette tape of tunes to Landau, they try to go the usual route and bring in “the boys,” aka the E Street Band, to rerecord them with a whole lot of studio production and their signature ‘wall of sound.’

And Bruce can’t stand it.

At one point he admits what he’s hearing makes him nauseous. He insists on recapturing the authenticity from the “bedroom tape,” made with the assistance of a single sound engineer named Mike (Paul Walter Hauser) using low-end technology designed for the masses.

The studio guys struggle to record a version to give Bruce what he wants — Marc Maron plays his chief mixing guy — and eventually he starts demanding they actually use his cassette “demo tape” to master the final album, untouched. The resulting record sounds awful, distorted and fractured.

Everyone thinks he’s nuts, and even Landau has his doubts. But in a turnaround from the usual ‘evil manager’ type from these biopics, Landau turns out to be a guy of incredible integrity and empathy. He labors to give his client what he wants, then takes it to the mercenary record label head (David Krumholtz) and demands it be released without molestation — and with no press or concert tour.

Even a passing Springsteen fan like myself knows how it turned out: a surprisingly solid commercial hit that many regard as his finest work.

Interestingly, the film shows how the album initially included many of the songs that would form the spine of his next album, the mega-selling “Born in the U.S.A.” But Springsteen insisted on shelving those surefire hits so he could give his full attention to the demons whispering in his ear.

But when it distracts itself from the pure tone of this creative anguish, that’s where the movie fails to stay in tune.

A pair of sub-stories about Springsteen’s relationships, one old and one new, feel tacked-on and badly out of place.

First there’s black-and-white flashbacks to his childhood, with a supportive mother (Gaby Hoffmann) and distant, abusive dad (Stephen Graham). The boy has to fetch his father out of bars and put up with his ad-hoc boxing lessons to toughen him up. Sometimes they just become an excuse for pops to smack him around.

We sense the schism with his father is at the heart of what’s feeding Springsteen’s songwriting obsession, including the album’s title song, inspired by serial killer Charles Starkweather and the movie “Badlands.” And yet these scenes, while evocative in their sense of quiet terror, feel like stand-ins for something meatier — almost a whole other movie.

Even less successful is a romance with Faye (Odessa Young), the kid sister of an old high school acquaintance, who more or less jumps into his lap, offering herself up for fun times we know will become too serious, too fast. A single mom who had to move back in with her parents, Faye’s neediness and Bruce’s fixation on his songwriting telegraph difficulties in their relationship one can predict almost from their first meeting.

The inevitable scenes of her calling his house while he listens to her voice on the answering machine, deep in his stew, are criminally cliché next to the electricity of recording studio sequences. Who knew romance could be so dull?

I’ve no idea if Faye is a real figure in Springsteen’s life, but for the purposes of making a movie she should’ve been written out. Maybe that would’ve created air and space to focus on the more important dad/son stuff.

“Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere” probably needed to be either much longer or much shorter. The performances by the Jeremys almost carry the day on their own, along with this vision of an artist so committed to making the music inside his head come out he’s willing to still-birth his career for it.

It’s echoes of something touching greatness that never finds its full voice.

