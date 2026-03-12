Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

“Storm Rider: Legend of Hammerhead” (in select theaters including Indianapolis-area locations AMC Perry Crossing 18, Regal Shiloh Crossing and Regal Village Park beginning Friday, March 13) feels like its filmmakers took “Death Race 2000,” “The Road Warrior,” “Waterworld” and a bunch of YA literature from the past 20 to 25 years, stuck ‘em all in a blender and hit puree.

It’s the future and Earth’s flooded AF. Survivors live on islands but are under constant threat from an electrical storm that divides the ocean. The only sanctuary is Argos, which is overseen by the Founders and their leader Lord Tarus (Gilles Geary).

Islands compete for Agros’ grace in a series of motorboat races. Lose and you’re ostracized and left to fend for yourself.

Lazar (Sergej Trifunovic of famed family flick “A Serbian Film”) represents Fig Island and wants to prove the Founders fraudulent by piloting his boat into the storm showing that it’s fake. He gets killed in the process, which saddens his daughter Ana (Danica Nedeljkovic), his radioman Nikola (Neb Chupin, who helped dream up the story and both produced and executive produced per IMDb) and Neb (Billy Barratt - this film seems to have taken forever to complete as Barratt appears quite young here and much older in last year’s “Bring Her Back”), Ana’s best friend and Nikola’s son.

We flash forward 10 years and Neb (now played by Marco Ilsø of “Vikings”) and Ana (now played by Ivana Dudić) are looking to compete in the races. Neb trains under his grandfather Dida (James Cosmo, “Braveheart”) and is encouraged by rogue Founders member the Baroness (Caroline Goodall, “Cliffhanger”). They also run afoul of rival racer Milius (stuntman, fight choreographer and actor Joey Ansah).

“Storm Rider” is co-written and co-directed by Serbian filmmaker Zoran Lisinac and Croatian filmmaker Domagoj Mazuran. These guys do one hell of a job with world-building (the pretty Croatian scenery helps) and the motorboat races are pretty fun and exciting sporting fairly impressive special effects. (I was especially amused whenever lightning bolts hit boats supercharging them like this is “Mario Kart” or some shit.) Where they drop the ball is with story, character and pacing. I didn’t give a rip about any of these folks or what happened to them.

Per Wikipedia the filmmakers refer to “Storm Rider” as “calamari sci-fi,” which is a combination of spaghetti Westerns and Eastern European sci-fi, but from a narrative standpoint something’s fishy.

