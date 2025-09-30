A lot of things contributed to the diminishment of newspapers across the U.S., as one of the experts points out at the beginning of the bracing new documentary, “Stripped for Parts: American Journalism on the Brink.”

A hesitancy to embrace the digital revolution. A lack of diversity in the ranks of newsrooms. Plain old-fashioned greed, especially as legacy families that started papers in the 19th or early 20th century sold them off to corporations — who cared less about their public role in democracy than as a profit-producing unit across a panoply of other interests that might include dishwashers and peanut butter.

But nothing has put the death-knell on newspapers more in the last quarter-century or so than rapacious hedge funds who only saw their new acquisitions as less than the sum of its parts. Groups like Alden Global Capital bought up papers with the explicit intention of dissecting them. They slashed newsrooms to the bone, and then they cut more. Hedge funds saw the buildings that newspapers had occupied for decades as a prime asset to sell off.

Once they can’t extract enough profit from a paper, they simply shut it down. It’s no mystery that more than 2,000 newspapers have folded, and there are 60% fewer journalists working today than when I started out.

“Stripped” is from veteran documentarian Rick Goldsmith, who has made a habit of exploring the challenges of American journalism. Two of his other films on the same topic were both nominated for Academy Awards.

The film will available for free streaming on PBS.org starting Oct. 1.

The portrait he draws here is a sobering one. It’s one of a world where people are less informed than ever, despite being constantly flooded with information. And it’s because, Goldsmith argues, there are fewer journalists pounding the pavement, covering city hall meetings, poring through police records.

And he’s right.

We get to meet a lot of courageous journalists in this movie. Some of them are still working at newspapers, toiling away at a noble cause. Others have left to go on to other things. Not a few are still working, but independently or as part of small start-up competitors a fraction the size of their old papers.

Probably the two that stand out most are Greg Moore, former editor of The Denver Post, and Julie Reynolds, previously with the Monterey Herald. Moore oversaw the newsroom both before and after it was taken over by Alden, the chief (though hardly only) villain in this story. Eventually Moore couldn’t live with the cuts and quit.

Reynolds was probably the very first reporter to deeply poke into Alden, a secretive privately-held “vulture” hedge fund that specializes in wringing profit from distressed assets. Eventually her work was picked up by other outlets, amplified and carried onward.

I’m more than a mere spectator to the fall. I was laid off from The Indianapolis Star at the end of 2008, the fourth round of what became a countless parade of staff reductions. A newsroom that hovered around 300 (across all publications) when I joined lists 63 journalists on its contact page today. They’re still doing great work… just a lot less of it.

As a member of newsroom management, I had a front row seat to the timidity and misplaced priorities that ruled the day. I remember in 2006 suggesting to the bosses we start some podcasts. After explaining what a podcast was, I was turned down because it meant spending one thin dime more. After all, we had a 34% profit goal to hit, and in the Gannett chain, bosses hit their target or they’re not the boss anymore.

(That’s a real number, by the way. For comparison, last year the average Fortune 500 company enjoyed an 8.6% margin.)

Penelope Abernathy, a journalism professor at Northwestern University’s Medill School (my old stomping grounds) offers timely, expert analysis, contrasting the pitfalls of newspaper journalism during its heyday to now. There used to be at least a passing nod to the vital role reporting plays — as journalists like to note, it’s the only business specifically called out in the Bill of Rights.

Now, newspapers are just another line item on a spreadsheet, an asset to be mined until exhausted.

There’s still journalism going on, of course, and we’ve now seen digital-only publications reach a level of maturity with outlets like Politico and The Texas Tribune. There’s been more willingness to embrace nonprofit models and ‘angel investor’ billionaires willing to buy up legacy newspapers as a civic good rather than to pad their net worth.

(Though that has its own challenges, as seen with Jeff Bezos and The Washington Post or Patrick Soon-Shiong and The Los Angeles Times.)

Whither newspapers? Who can say for sure. But “Stripped for Parts” at least offers a measure of hope, along with a combination of lamentation and autopsy.

