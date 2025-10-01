Rick Goldsmith has been producing and directing documentary films for four decades, with his most acclaimed films focusing on journalism, including two Academy Award nominees for Best Documentary Feature: “Tell the Truth and Run: George Seldes and the American Press” (1996) and “The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers” (2009). “Stripped for Parts: American Journalism on the Brink” (2023) completes Goldsmith’s trilogy of journalism-themed documentaries.

He was kind enough to a few questions about his latest endeavor.

Film Yap: What first made you want to make a feature about the downsides of corporate ownership of newspapers, especially hedge funds?

Rick Goldsmith: When I read in spring of 2018 about the rebellion at the Denver Post against their hedge fund owner (Ken Doctor’s article: “Alden Global Capital is making so much money wrecking local journalism, it may not stop any time soon”) I was handed on a silver platter a great story with 3 central questions: Why would anyone try to make money wrecking journalism rather than practicing it? How does one make money from a failing industry? Why would journalists — who are taught to not write about their own profession, risk everything to become activists, and what would become of it? Full of conflict, passionate interview subjects, enormous stakes on how this issue would affect the Fourth Estate and our very democracy. And right up my alley: Journalism in America, my favorite subject matter. I was hooked.

FY: The diminishment of newspapers and journalists has coincided with a tumble in public opinion about their role. Do you see a correlation?

RG: I’m not so sure of that premise. Newspapers and journalists always have lived in an uneasy place in American life. They dig up uncomfortable truths, expose abuses of power, and in general put into context the complex events and social issues that swirl around us. That’s a great public service, but it also bothers a lot of people, who don’t want to upset the apple cart, or like simple answers. Others appreciate the role journalists play and have always played, as the first defense against tyranny and unregulated power. But it is true that the “approval ratings” of the press has been low for years — somewhere around that of Congress. But like with Congress, who many deride, when asked “how about your congressperson?” the answer is often, “Oh i like him/her!” Same with newspapers and journalists. “Oh, yeah, I hate the press but I like my hometown paper.” But I’ll give you this: If there has been a recent downward view of journalists, the single biggest reason has been the relentless public ridicule since 2016 by certain parties to call journalists “the enemy of the people” and then pile on using lies, misinformation and disinformation. This trend has intensified since January 20 of this year, with denial of access, pressure tactics, bullying and actual lawsuits against the biggest press organizations in the country — NYTimes, Washington Post, CBS and ABC News, Associated Press, even Disney — all to remove any criticism by an authoritarian and would-be king.

FY: What is your own relationship with newspapers as a consumer, from childhood to now?

RG: When I was 7, I would go out with bare feet, in my PJs, to pick up the NY Herald Tribune off the doorstep. As I grew up, the daily newspaper was the single vehicle that most connected me with the great, big world out there — my town, my country, and the world beyond. In the late 1960s, as I was becoming a young adult during the Vietnam War years, an alternative press sprung up, geared to its youth audience, the generation of sex, drugs, rock and roll, but also social activism and a counterculture that I became part of. This alternative press spoke to me, and my peers, in a way the establishment press did not. I continued to be a news junkie for the rest of my life, and continually appreciated the role newspapers played in connecting people. Today, the vehicles of news and opinion have changed and expanded, but I still get much out of public radio and TV, podcasts, digital start-ups, Substack blogs and more, to keep me connected to the outside world, and to help me make sense of our chaotic, often divisive and swiftly-changing society. We need vibrant, hard-hitting, uncompromising and uncompromised journalism more than we ever did, to save us from ourselves.

FY: How much did you attempt to get interviews with the two principals of Alden? I’m wondering if there was any sort of “Roger & Me” type of pursuit!

RG: I wrote Heath Freeman, president and CEO of Alden, a registered letter early on in production, asking to sit him down for an interview. “Many people I’ve interviewed are saying some pretty rough things about you,” I wrote. “I want my audience to get your side of the picture.” His PR person got back to me immediately, we had several chats over several weeks, but it soon became clear his PR guy was just fishing for info about me, who i was and where i was coming from. No interview was ever offered. And this was pretty much the MO of both Alden founder Randall Smith and Freeman — a policy (as you see in the film) of not responding to reporters or news organizations, nor being candid about themselves or their operations. And this, from the owners of hundreds of newspapers, whose role is to shine light on the darkness.

FY: You previously made two documentaries about American journalism, and both were nominated for Oscars. Why do you find yourself keep returning to this topic?

RG: I love journalists, and I love being in that world. Journalists speak concisely, answer with beginning, middle and end, look at events from all sides, put things into context. They are thoughtful, funny, passionate, and suffer no fools — a documentarian’s dream. The world of journalism is exciting and full of conflict. No wonder there are so many Hollywood movies that center around journalists. And the subject of journalism and newspapers is critically important to us as a society. Without it, democracy doesn’t stand a chance.

FY: I’ve a more than passing interest in this topic as a newspaper orphan. (I was laid off from the Indy Star in 2008.) Beyond the impact of watchdog/investigative reporting your film rightly celebrates, it’s been devastating for arts coverage. There are hardly any newspaper critics left — the Chicago Tribune just let go theirs. Like a lot of the startups you spotlight, there’s now a bunch of us on on the web and podcasts. How hopeful are you that these digital natives can fill the gap?

RG: The most important thing about the journalists in my film is that they are stepping out, in their (and our) moment of crisis, to educate the public as to what will be lost if our precious journalism is not saved, improved, re-imagined and rebuilt. I’m not in the business of predictions. I will say, though, that understanding the role journalism plays, and the need to support all the new forms of news organizations and whatnot, is critically important. especially now, with journalism facing not only financial woes, but active attacks upon it daily. Support your local newspapers, public broadcasters, nonprofits, start-ups, Substack columnists, etc., with your dollars and your efforts. We ignore this crisis at our peril.

