Over the last 15 years, there’s been a surprising number of movies and shows about tech revolutions: “The Social Network.” “Silicon Valley.” “Dumb Money” “Blackberry.” “Tetris.” Various projects focusing on Steve Jobs and Elizabeth Holmes. A few have been so-so, but overall it’s provided fodder for a lot of terrific storytelling.

The connecting theme of this genre is that despite (or perhaps because of) creating technological innovations that shifted the very culture beneath our feet, a lot of very sh*tty people were behind it all. Wherever there is money and power, there will be toxic people exploiting others to grab a share of the pie.

“Swiped,” which debuts on Hulu Sept. 19, is another excellent fable from the world of web platforms and smartphone apps. It actually takes the theme a step further, exploring how the bad people behind the coolest new app or whatever inevitably are reflected in folks misusing it to bring age-old problems into the newest tech frontier.

Lily James stars as Whitney Wolfe, one of the co-founders of the dating app Tinder. She enters as one of the few female geniuses in the early 2010s tech space, helping come up with the idea and even the name for the now-ubiquitous “swipe left, swipe right” mentality that pervades the thinking of anyone born after 1990.

Whitney took pride in being “the only girl in the room,” and did not do very much to raise up other women or speak up when females faced a deluge of harassment and dick pics on their app. Only when she became a victim of that toxicity herself did she start to think about ways to make not just dating apps, but romantic relationships themselves, better for everybody.

The story opens with her as a smart, scrappy recent college graduate who has an idea for an app to connect wannabe volunteers with foreign aid groups. She really wants to make the world a better place. She bluffs her way into a party for the tech elite in order to pitch her idea, and eventually bumps into Sean Rad (Ben Schnetzer), the head of a hot startup incubator called Hatch Labs.

He disses her volunteer idea, but impressed by her moxie and smarts, offers her a job as marketing director. They’re trying to push their lead app, Cardify, a rewards system, but on Whitney’s first day she’s advised by one of the few other women at the company, Tisha (Myha'la Herrold), that it’s doomed.

Instead, nearly all of the twentysomething nerds are hot to build the next big dating app. Whitney sees that Millennials like them don’t want to spend hours creating a thoughtful profile and much more time negotiating awkward online conversations. Instead, they come up with the idea of a picture book where people instantly judge potential dates based on their photo, swiping left to reject them and right to accept them.

Things quickly take off, due in no small part to Whitney building its reputation at her old college, SMU, and spreading it across campuses nationwide.

There’s also a romance with one of the other co-founders, Justin Mateen (Jackson White), that soon sours. He begins excluding her from meetings, whispering crap behind her back and sending a ceaseless stream of threatening text messages. They even start downplaying her key role in building Tinder. “Having a female co-founder makes us look like a joke,” Justin threatens.

She finally reports it to Sean, but he pooh-poohs her concerns and the abuse continues.

Director Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who cowrote the screenplay with Bill Parker and Kim Caramele, do an amazing job at showing what it’s like be on the receiving end of sexual harassment in the tech space, even for an executive like Whitney. James gives a resonant performance as a woman who’s both very headstrong and vulnerable, literally unable to breathe when her complaints are made public, unleashing a torrent of online abuse.

That’s the unfortunate reality of our digital age — where everyone is connected in more ways than ever, but further apart in our ability to empathize. People like Whitney Wolfe can experience trauma in the workplace, and then it see it amplified a thousandfold when they dare to report it.

At one point Whitney thinks she has found a white knight in the form of Andrey Andreev (Dan Stevens), a Russian billionaire who founded Badoo, a company that dominates the dating app marketing globally. He promises Whitney her own CEO slot of a competing startup to take on Tinder. But familiar issues around toxicity arise again, and Whitney has to decide whether to take a stand or follow the easy path.

Coral Peña plays Marta, a tenacious Forbes reporter who sniffs into the icky behavior of the tech bros. I was also impressed with Mary Neely as Beth, the overlooked “desk girl” at Tinder who gets assigned all the unsavory tasks like deleting obscene photos on the app, but grows in her role.

“Swiped” is a very entertaining film that also serves as a cautionary tale about what happens when women enter — and start to lead — male-dominated spaces like tech apps. Everything old is new again, but everything new also seems to bring with it all the old, nasty stuff that’s perennially dragging us down.

