When a movie or TV show crosses over into the category of iconic, figuring out the ending becomes just as important as the beginning that launched it into the stratosphere. So it’s always a curious thing when a show or franchise finds the perfect finale… and then just keeps going.

“Ted Lasso” lasted just three seasons, wrapping up three years ago. It’s probably been the biggest original programming hit for Apple TV+ since its debut, the quirky/funny/heartwarming mini-saga of an American football coach recruited on a lark to come over to England to mange their football team (soccer as we call it), despite no experience in the sport.

I came late to the show, only finishing up season three earlier this year. By then, word was already out that it would unexpectedly be coming back for a fourth season. It seemed odd, as things ended nicely with Lasso (standout star/co-showrunner Jason Sudeikis) deciding to choose family over sports glory, hanging up his coaching whistle to return home to be near his son in Kansas City.

Emotionally it was a masterstroke, the opposite of what your normally see in showbiz: someone opting for family and psychological health over fame and fortune.

Based on episode 1, I’m going to say right away this does not feel like a “coda” season, but a complete relaunch. Apple hasn’t officially announced more seasons, but from a narrative standpoint this seems more a new beginning than a “what happened after” kind of thing.

It’s not a standout episode by Ted Lasso standards. All that really happens is we pop in on Ted to see what he’s been up to, which is to say not very much. He’s been working part-time as a grocery story checkout clerk, though his real heart is doting on Henry (Grant Feely), now a soccer-playing preteen. Ted doesn’t even coach the team, and knuckles under to the bossy guy who does, ineptly.

He’s surprised when the leadership group from AMC Richmond arrives on his doorstep. More his English family than a workgroup, it’s an opportunity for a good hang but also some side adventures for the Brits. It’s great timing as it reflects the World Cup good cheer of this summer as foreigners roamed America discovering its delights.

Team owner (Rebecca Welton) and wingwoman Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) discover the joys (and drippy challenges) of KC barbecue and bedazzled American couture. Excitable PR man Leslie Higgins (Jeremy Swift) is eager to explore the jazz museum, but gets delightfully sidetracked.

But they’ve arrived with a mission: Richmond is launching a women’s team, and Rebecca thinks Ted is the right man to lead it. He expectedly puts her off — why would he go back to the thing that was taking him away from his kid? — but begins to have pangs of regret.

That’s pretty much it from a plot standpoint. Obviously Ted’s going to change his mind, otherwise there wouldn’t be a show. We don’t yet see familiar coaches and players Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), Willis Beard (Brendan Hunt) and Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), but expect to encounter them again — though the latter in just a cameo, from what I’ve learned.

We’ve not yet met any of the women players, but we’ll have to see how Ted, who has taken an atypical older brother approach in raising up the men he’s coached, does when it comes to a different gender.

Episode 1 is more about reorienting the characters, doing some check-ins with some side pieces (like Rebecca’s Dutch boyfriend) and some humorous turnaround about the British being the strangers in a strange land instead of Ted.

I see it more as priming the pump for something eagerly anticipated. If it’s a new start, then it’s off to a decent one. Join us as we’ll be doing individual reviews for all 10 episodes, running through Oct. 7.





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