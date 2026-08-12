If episode 1 for the fourth season of “Ted Lasso” was all about getting us reacquainted with old gang and what they’ve been up to, the second outing is our chance to finally get to England, meet the members of the women’s team and start setting up some conflicts and story threads.

I remember during the first half-season or so of the show, the football players operated as sort of a combination of background players and Greek chorus, as the storytelling and character-building dynamics centered on Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham). We only really started to delve into the team members later on, developed their personalities and took some lovely side excursions with them.

Hopefully, that’ll be the same this season. (And thereafter, as I expect we’ll get more seasons tacked on.) For now, we just get a few glimpses of some standouts, like a pair of twins who seem always on the verge of fisticuffs with each other and a goalie who appears to be absolutely mad (to employ a bit of English slang). Though as Ted observes, it seems to be an occupational hazard: “Goalies are nuts.”

Actually, the main dynamic explored here is with assistant coach Alice Chilton (Tanya Reynolds), who already has one foot out the door. She was hired to build the team up in the months leading to their inaugural season, and was very upset to find out that she didn’t get the top coaching job.

Moreover, Chilton thinks that Rebecca hasn’t done all she could to support the fledging women’s league, doing it more as a publicity stunt than a true, feminist dedication to the sport. For example, the cramped, crappy locker rooms the Lady Greyhounds are given to use. Based on the terrified way she, Leslie and the other front-office folks act around Chilton, she may not be entirely wrong.

Part of the episode is also given over to Ted’s reproachment with Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), now the head coach of the men’s team, who’s been feeling his oats as the top dog and isn’t about to concede the spot to his old boss, even if they are still chummy. There’s also a hint of Roy looking to rekindle things with marketing whiz Keeley Jones (Juno Temple).

And there’s the matter of Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), Ted’s best friend who felt quite abandoned when Ted left to go back to the States. He stayed with the team in England and doesn’t seem to have been in a very good place. So the pair end up doing an awkward sort of dance around each other, both clearly wanting to restart the friendship but not quite sure how.

It feels good to be back in the offices, in the locker rooms and on the pitch with the team again. And see Ted reviving his practice of bringing Rebecca a little treat every morning. (Probably the biggest laugh this episode is seeing Roy’s attempt to keep that going.)

As the show tends to do, it also explores some deeper undercurrents while pleasing us with now-beloved characters and their latest comic misadventures. The running theme of Ted being a guy who’s always underestimated makes for a nice pairing with women’s sports, constantly striving for recognition and appeal.

It’s apparent that the other football owners don’t think the new women’s league has much chance of long-term success, and is more of a PR stunt. Coach Chilton certainly sees it that way. We can feel her disdain for anybody who doesn’t love women’s football as much as she does, which is to say absolutely everyone.

Looking forward to getting into games and seeing this team grow just like the men’s did.

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