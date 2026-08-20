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You could say I was a virgin when it came to Jane Schoenbrun’s movies entering “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma” (in select theaters beginning Friday, Aug. 21).

I knew the filmmaker more by reputation than by their work itself. A buddy told me he thought I’d hate “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair” despite him really liking it. I’d heard great things about “I Saw the TV Glow” and was curious about it, but never got around to checking it out.

Kris Williams (Hannah Einbinder of “Hacks”) is a stand-in for Schoenbrun. They’re a filmmaker who just made a splash at Sundance with their reinterpretation of “Psycho” from the shower curtain’s perspective (an interesting concept and a clever joke). They’ve subsequently been awarded the directing reigns on a revival of the long-dormant “Camp Miasma” slasher franchise.

Kris has it in their mind that they’ll cast Billy Presley (Gillian Anderson), the franchise’s original final girl, as the picture’s lead. This despite the fact that Billy’s been living as a recluse at Camp Tivoli where the first film shot.

Kris wants to right the transphobic wrongs of “Camp Miasma” (a nod to “Sleepaway Camp”) by doing right by Little Death (Jack Haven, a veteran of “I Saw the TV Glow”), the franchise’s pyramid-headed killer, and they may just have their own sexual awakening in the process.

Schoenbrun’s film often feels like a Wes Anderson-directed horror flick (I know “Saturday Night Live” did a spoof trailer of this concept years ago) in its ornate production design and fantastical, stage-like presentation. The movie feels like Schoenbrun reckoning with their identity and sexuality and how these things can coexist with their genre fandom and fascination. From what I understand this is a hallmark of all their work.

Einbinder and Anderson achor the picture admirably - “The X-Files” actress especially excels by devouring scenery. Speaking of devouring, there’s a sequence involving fried chicken that’s almost as sexualized as a bit in William Friedkin’s “Killer Joe” with a hilariously pornographic soundscape involving dip-its that admittedly somewhat disgusted this self-avowed sauce boss. There’s also an inspired needle drop that’s completely anachronistic and thus distracting and rivers of CG blood which screamed out (to me at least) for some good, old-fashioned Karo syrup.

“TSaDaCM” worked really well for me as a piece of fandom and an academic exercise, but it didn’t do anything for me emotionally. I might not have fully gotten it and I don’t have to fully get it for it to be a work of artistic merit. I’m sure this was therapeutic for Schoenbrun to make and there are definitely people with whom this will resonate emotionally - I’m happy for them and glad it exists for their benefit.

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