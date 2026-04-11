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The AV Room: Indy Now -- April 10
This week on Indy Now, Christopher Lloyd takes a look at new releases "Hamlet," "Beast," "You, Me & Tuscany," "Faces of Death" and "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord."
Apr 11, 2026
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
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