The AV Room: Indy Now -- Aug. 7

Film YapThe AV Room: Indy Now -- Aug. 71×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -4:24-4:24Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The AV Room: Indy Now -- Aug. 7Alec Toombs fills in for Christopher Lloyd on FOX59's "Indy Now" and discusses "One Night Only," "Super Troopers 3," "Ice Cream Man," "Cookie Queens" and "The Samurai and the Prisoner."Alec ToombsAug 08, 2026ShareTranscriptChoose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksFilm YapEssential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAlec ToombsRecent EpisodesThe Rough Cut Retrospective - Spider-Man: Brand New Day Aug 7 • Jackson MahuronEcho Base Intel: The Ninth Jedi seriesAug 6 • Caine Gardner and Lucas GardnerThe AV Room: Indy Now -- July 31Jul 31 • Christopher LloydSeeing Double - We Bought a Zoo & Downsizing Jul 31 • Jackson MahuronYap Rewind: Movies on vacationJul 27 • Christopher LloydThe AV Room: Indy Now -- July 24Jul 24 • Christopher LloydThe Rough Cut Retrospective- The Odyssey ReviewJul 24 • Jackson Mahuron