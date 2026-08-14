The AV Room: Indy Now -- August 14

Film YapThe AV Room: Indy Now -- August 141×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -5:55-5:55Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The AV Room: Indy Now -- August 14Christopher Lloyd checks out new theatrical releases "The End of Oak Street," "The Rivals of Amziah King," "The Brink of War," "The Wrong Girls" and "Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie."Christopher LloydAug 14, 2026ShareTranscriptChoose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksFilm YapEssential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeChristopher LloydRecent EpisodesRough Cut Retrospective - Sinister Six Draft N' Cast10 hrs ago • Jackson MahuronYap Rewind: Child Actors Made GoodAug 10 • Christopher LloydThe AV Room: Indy Now -- Aug. 7Aug 8 • Alec ToombsThe Rough Cut Retrospective - Spider-Man: Brand New Day Aug 7 • Jackson MahuronEcho Base Intel: The Ninth Jedi seriesAug 6 • Caine Gardner and Lucas GardnerThe AV Room: Indy Now -- July 31Jul 31 • Christopher LloydSeeing Double - We Bought a Zoo & Downsizing Jul 31 • Jackson Mahuron