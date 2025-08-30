Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!
The AV Room: Indy Now -- August 29
This week on Indy Now, Christopher Lloyd checks out new releases "Caught Stealing," "The Roses," "The Toxic Avenger" and "Brute 1976," plus the 50th anniversary re-release of "Jaws."
Aug 30, 2025
Film Yap
Film Yap

Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
