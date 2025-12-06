Film Yap

Film Yap

Film Yap
Film Yap
The AV Room: Indy Now -- December 5
0:00
-5:50

The AV Room: Indy Now -- December 5

This week on Indy Now, Christopher Lloyd checks out the week's new releases including "Hamnet," "Merrily We Roll Along," "Hunting Season," "Fackham Hall" and "JUJUTSU KAISEN: Execution."
Christopher Lloyd's avatar
Christopher Lloyd
Dec 06, 2025

Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Christopher Lloyd · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture