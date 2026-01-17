Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!
The AV Room: Indy Now -- January 16
This week on Indy Now, Christopher Lloyd reviews what's new in theaters and streaming: "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple," "Rebuilding," "Charlie the Wonderdog," "Dead Man's Wire" and "The Rip."
Jan 17, 2026
