The AV Room: Indy Now -- January 16
The AV Room: Indy Now -- January 16

This week on Indy Now, Christopher Lloyd reviews what's new in theaters and streaming: "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple," "Rebuilding," "Charlie the Wonderdog," "Dead Man's Wire" and "The Rip."
Christopher Lloyd
Jan 17, 2026

