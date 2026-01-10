Film Yap

The AV Room: Indy Now -- January 9
The AV Room: Indy Now -- January 9

This week on Indy Now, Christopher Lloyd checks out new theatrical releases "Is This Thing On?", "Primate," "I Was a Stranger," "Greenland 2: Migration" and "Father Mother Sister Brother."
Christopher Lloyd
Jan 10, 2026

Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!

