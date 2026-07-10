The AV Room: Indy Now -- July 10

Film YapThe AV Room: Indy Now -- July 101×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -5:42-5:42Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The AV Room: Indy Now -- July 10Christopher Lloyd reviews new theatrical releases on FOX59's "Indy Now" including "Moana," "The Invite," "Evil Dead Burn," "Romeria" and "Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass."Christopher LloydJul 10, 2026ShareTranscriptChoose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!ShareFilm Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksFilm YapEssential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeChristopher LloydRecent EpisodesThe Rough Cut Retrospective - Supergirl ReviewJul 3 • Jackson MahuronEats, Flicks & PeevesJul 2 • Christopher LloydYap Rewind: It's Historical, BabyJun 29 • Christopher LloydThe AV Room: Indy Now -- June 26Jun 26 • Christopher LloydThe Rough Cut Retrospective: Toy Story 5 ReviewJun 26 • Jackson MahuronThe AV Room: Indy Now -- June 19Jun 19 • Christopher LloydThe Rough Cut Retrospective: 2026 Midyear RecapJun 19 • Jackson Mahuron