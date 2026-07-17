The AV Room: Indy Now -- July 17

Film YapThe AV Room: Indy Now -- July 171×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -6:00-6:00Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The AV Room: Indy Now -- July 17Christopher Lloyd waxes poetic about the faultless "The Odyssey" on FOX59's "Indy Now," with a look at smaller releases "Jinsei" and "Maurice" on home video.Christopher LloydJul 17, 2026ShareTranscriptChoose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksFilm YapEssential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeChristopher LloydRecent EpisodesThe Rough Cut Retrospective - 300th Episode Mail Bag Celebration 8 hrs ago • Jackson MahuronYap Rewind: Best Worst TrailersJul 13 • Christopher LloydThe AV Room: Indy Now -- July 10Jul 10 • Christopher LloydThe Rough Cut Retrospective - Supergirl ReviewJul 3 • Jackson MahuronEats, Flicks & PeevesJul 2 • Christopher LloydYap Rewind: It's Historical, BabyJun 29 • Christopher LloydThe AV Room: Indy Now -- June 26Jun 26 • Christopher Lloyd