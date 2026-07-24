The AV Room: Indy Now -- July 24

Film YapThe AV Room: Indy Now -- July 241×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -5:30-5:30Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The AV Room: Indy Now -- July 24Christopher Lloyd previews new theatrical and streaming releases including "Motor City," "The Dink" and "Our Hero, Balthazar" plus a look at Indy Shorts Festival.Christopher LloydJul 24, 2026ShareTranscriptChoose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksFilm YapEssential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeChristopher LloydRecent EpisodesThe Rough Cut Retrospective- The Odyssey Review10 hrs ago • Jackson MahuronThe Movie Scorecard: 2026 Indy Shorts FestJul 22 • Mo HammondThe AV Room: Indy Now -- July 17Jul 17 • Christopher LloydThe Rough Cut Retrospective - 300th Episode Mail Bag Celebration Jul 17 • Jackson MahuronYap Rewind: Best Worst TrailersJul 13 • Christopher LloydThe AV Room: Indy Now -- July 10Jul 10 • Christopher LloydThe Rough Cut Retrospective - Supergirl ReviewJul 3 • Jackson Mahuron