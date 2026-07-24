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Film Yap
The AV Room: Indy Now -- July 24
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-5:30

The AV Room: Indy Now -- July 24

Christopher Lloyd previews new theatrical and streaming releases including "Motor City," "The Dink" and "Our Hero, Balthazar" plus a look at Indy Shorts Festival.
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Christopher Lloyd

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