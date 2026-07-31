The AV Room: Indy Now -- July 31

Film YapThe AV Room: Indy Now -- July 311×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -5:14-5:14Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The AV Room: Indy Now -- July 31Christopher Lloyd and teen critic Joel weigh in on "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," plus a look at other new releases: "I Really Love My Husband," "I Want Your Sex" and "Nightborn."Christopher LloydJul 31, 2026ShareTranscriptChoose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksFilm YapEssential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeChristopher LloydRecent EpisodesSeeing Double - We Bought a Zoo & Downsizing 9 hrs ago • Jackson MahuronYap Rewind: Movies on vacationJul 27 • Christopher LloydThe AV Room: Indy Now -- July 24Jul 24 • Christopher LloydThe Rough Cut Retrospective- The Odyssey ReviewJul 24 • Jackson MahuronThe Movie Scorecard: 2026 Indy Shorts FestJul 22 • Mo HammondThe AV Room: Indy Now -- July 17Jul 17 • Christopher LloydThe Rough Cut Retrospective - 300th Episode Mail Bag Celebration Jul 17 • Jackson Mahuron