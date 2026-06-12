The AV Room: Indy Now -- June 12

Film YapThe AV Room: Indy Now -- June 121×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -6:29-6:29Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The AV Room: Indy Now -- June 12Critic Christopher Lloyd reviews new theatrical and streaming releases on FOX59 including "Disclosure Day," "The Furious," "Stop! That! Train!", "I Am Frankelda" and "Find Your Friends."Christopher LloydJun 12, 2026ShareTranscriptChoose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!ShareFilm Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksFilm YapEssential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeChristopher LloydRecent EpisodesThe Rough Cut Retrospective: Spielberg Movie Draft5 hrs ago • Jackson MahuronYap vs. Yap: Disclosure DayJun 11 • Christopher Lloyd and Alec ToombsThe AV Room: Indy Now -- June 5Jun 10 • Christopher LloydThe Rough Cut Retrospective - Airplane!Jun 5 • Jackson MahuronYap Rewind: When is a remake not a remake?Jun 1 • Christopher LloydThe AV Room: Indy Now -- May 29May 30 • Christopher LloydThe Rough Cut Retrospective: The Mandalorian & Grogu ReviewMay 29 • Jackson Mahuron