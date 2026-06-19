The AV Room: Indy Now -- June 19

Film YapThe AV Room: Indy Now -- June 191×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -5:48-5:48Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The AV Room: Indy Now -- June 19The Lloyd critic crew showed up to review "Toy Story 5!" Also on deck this week are "Leviticus," "Finnegan's Foursome" and "The Death of Robin Hood."Christopher LloydJun 19, 2026ShareTranscriptChoose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!ShareFilm Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksFilm YapEssential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeChristopher LloydRecent EpisodesThe Rough Cut Retrospective: 2026 Midyear Recap7 hrs ago • Jackson MahuronYap Rewind: Assessing Steven SpielbergJun 15 • Christopher LloydThe AV Room: Indy Now -- June 12Jun 12 • Christopher LloydThe Rough Cut Retrospective: Spielberg Movie DraftJun 12 • Jackson MahuronYap vs. Yap: Disclosure DayJun 11 • Christopher Lloyd and Alec ToombsThe AV Room: Indy Now -- June 5Jun 10 • Christopher LloydThe Rough Cut Retrospective - Airplane!Jun 5 • Jackson Mahuron