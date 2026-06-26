The AV Room: Indy Now -- June 26

Film YapThe AV Room: Indy Now -- June 261×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -5:24-5:24Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The AV Room: Indy Now -- June 26This week on FOX59's "Indy Now," Christopher Lloyd reviews new releases "Supergirl," "Lucky Strike," "Little Brother," "Couture" and "Jackass: Best and Last."Christopher LloydJun 26, 2026ShareTranscriptChoose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!ShareFilm Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksFilm YapEssential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeChristopher LloydRecent EpisodesThe Rough Cut Retrospective: Toy Story 5 Review6 hrs ago • Jackson MahuronThe AV Room: Indy Now -- June 19Jun 19 • Christopher LloydThe Rough Cut Retrospective: 2026 Midyear RecapJun 19 • Jackson MahuronYap Rewind: Assessing Steven SpielbergJun 15 • Christopher LloydThe AV Room: Indy Now -- June 12Jun 12 • Christopher LloydThe Rough Cut Retrospective: Spielberg Movie DraftJun 12 • Jackson MahuronYap vs. Yap: Disclosure DayJun 11 • Christopher Lloyd and Alec Toombs