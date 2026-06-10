Film YapThe AV Room: Indy Now -- June 51×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -5:32-5:32Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The AV Room: Indy Now -- June 5(Apologies for the late arrival) This week on Indy Now, Christopher Lloyd and special guest critic check out the week's theatrical and streaming releases, including "Masters of the Universe."Christopher LloydJun 10, 2026ShareTranscriptChoose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!ShareFilm Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksFilm YapEssential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeChristopher LloydRecent EpisodesYap vs. Yap: Disclosure Day13 hrs ago • Christopher Lloyd and Alec ToombsThe Rough Cut Retrospective - Airplane!Jun 5 • Jackson MahuronYap Rewind: When is a remake not a remake?Jun 1 • Christopher LloydThe AV Room: Indy Now -- May 29May 30 • Christopher LloydThe Rough Cut Retrospective: The Mandalorian & Grogu ReviewMay 29 • Jackson MahuronEcho Base Intel | The Mandalorian & Grogu Easter Eggs and Spoiler BreakdownMay 25 • Caine Gardner and Lucas GardnerThe AV Room: Indy Now -- May 22May 23 • Christopher Lloyd