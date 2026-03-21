The AV Room: Indy Now -- March 20

Film YapThe AV Room: Indy Now -- March 201×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -4:01-4:01Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The AV Room: Indy Now -- March 20Alec Toombs fills in for Christopher Lloyd and discusses "Project Hail Mary," "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come," "The Pout Pout Fish" and "Preschool." Alec ToombsMar 21, 2026ShareTranscriptChoose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksFilm YapEssential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAlec ToombsRecent EpisodesThe Rough Cut Retrospective - 2026 Oscars Reactions24 hrs ago • Jackson MahuronAfter Oscar reactionMar 18 • Nate RichardThe AV Room: Indy Now -- March 13Mar 14 • Christopher LloydThe Rough Cut Retrospective - Casablanca Mar 13 • Jackson MahuronOscar Race: Final thoughtsMar 11 • Nate RichardYap Rewind: Looking back at the 2016 OscarsMar 9 • Christopher LloydThe AV Room: Indy Now -- March 6Mar 7 • Christopher Lloyd