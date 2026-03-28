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The AV Room: Indy Now -- March 27
This week on Indy Now, Christopher Lloyd reviews "Holy Days," "They Will Kill You," "Andre is an Idiot," "A Magnificent Life" and "Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice."
Mar 28, 2026
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
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