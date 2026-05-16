The AV Room: Indy Now -- May 15

Film YapThe AV Room: Indy Now -- May 151×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -3:53-3:53Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The AV Room: Indy Now -- May 15On FOX59's "Indy Now" show, Alec Toombs discusses "In the Grey," "Is God Is," "Obsession" and "The Punisher: One Last Kill."Alec ToombsMay 16, 2026ShareTranscriptChoose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksFilm YapEssential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAlec ToombsRecent EpisodesSeeing Double: Dial of Destiny & Rise of Skywalker3 hrs ago • Jackson MahuronThe AV Room: Indy Now -- May 8May 9 • Christopher LloydThe Rough Cut Retrospective - Black & White Movie Draft May 8 • Jackson MahuronInterview with "Two Women" director Chloé RobichaudMay 7 • Alec ToombsMaul: Shadow Lord Finally Delivers the Duel Fans Have Been Waiting ForMay 7 • Caine Gardner and Lucas GardnerYap Rewind: Shark movies biteMay 4 • Christopher LloydThe AV Room: Indy Now -- May 1May 2 • Christopher Lloyd