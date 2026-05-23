The AV Room: Indy Now -- May 22

Film YapThe AV Room: Indy Now -- May 221×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -5:30-5:30Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The AV Room: Indy Now -- May 22This week on FOX59's "Indy Now" show, Christopher Lloyd checks out new releases "The Mandalorian and Grogu," "Saccharine," "Passenger" and "I Love Boosters."Christopher LloydMay 23, 2026ShareTranscriptChoose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksFilm YapEssential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeChristopher LloydRecent EpisodesThe Rough Cut Retrospective - Actor Trivia RoyaleMay 22 • Jackson MahuronEcho Base Intel: Does The Mandalorian & Grogu Deliver?May 22 • Caine Gardner and Lucas GardnerYap Rewind: Sci-fi epicsMay 18 • Christopher LloydThe AV Room: Indy Now -- May 15May 16 • Alec ToombsSeeing Double: Dial of Destiny & Rise of SkywalkerMay 16 • Jackson MahuronThe AV Room: Indy Now -- May 8May 9 • Christopher LloydThe Rough Cut Retrospective - Black & White Movie Draft May 8 • Jackson Mahuron