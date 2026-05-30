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The AV Room: Indy Now -- May 29
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-6:35

The AV Room: Indy Now -- May 29

This week on FOX59's "Indy Now" show, Christopher Lloyd reviews "Pressure," "The Breadwinner," "Backrooms," "Tuner" and "The Last Viking."
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Christopher Lloyd
May 30, 2026

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