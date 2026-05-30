The AV Room: Indy Now -- May 29

Film YapThe AV Room: Indy Now -- May 291×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -6:35-6:35Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The AV Room: Indy Now -- May 29This week on FOX59's "Indy Now" show, Christopher Lloyd reviews "Pressure," "The Breadwinner," "Backrooms," "Tuner" and "The Last Viking."Christopher LloydMay 30, 2026ShareTranscriptChoose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!ShareFilm Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksFilm YapEssential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeChristopher LloydRecent EpisodesThe Rough Cut Retrospective: The Mandalorian & Grogu ReviewMay 29 • Jackson MahuronEcho Base Intel | The Mandalorian & Grogu Easter Eggs and Spoiler BreakdownMay 25 • Caine Gardner and Lucas GardnerThe AV Room: Indy Now -- May 22May 23 • Christopher LloydThe Rough Cut Retrospective - Actor Trivia RoyaleMay 22 • Jackson MahuronEcho Base Intel: Does The Mandalorian & Grogu Deliver?May 22 • Caine Gardner and Lucas GardnerYap Rewind: Sci-fi epicsMay 18 • Christopher LloydThe AV Room: Indy Now -- May 15May 16 • Alec Toombs