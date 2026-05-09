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The AV Room: Indy Now -- May 8
Christopher Lloyd reviews new theatrical and streaming releases: "The Sheep Detectives," "Mortal Kombat II," "Omaha," "Billie Eilish -- Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour" and "Lord of the Flies."
May 09, 2026
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
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