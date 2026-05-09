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Film Yap
The AV Room: Indy Now -- May 8
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-6:03

The AV Room: Indy Now -- May 8

Christopher Lloyd reviews new theatrical and streaming releases: "The Sheep Detectives," "Mortal Kombat II," "Omaha," "Billie Eilish -- Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour" and "Lord of the Flies."
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Christopher Lloyd
May 09, 2026

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