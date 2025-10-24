Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!
The AV Room: Indy Now -- October 23
This week on Indy Now, critic Christopher Lloyd reviews new releases: "Frankenstein," "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere," "Blue Moon," "Shelby Oaks" and "The Hand That Rock the Cradle."
Oct 24, 2025
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
