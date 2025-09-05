Film Yap

Film Yap

Film Yap
Film Yap
The AV Room: Indy Now -- September 4
0:00
-5:21

The AV Room: Indy Now -- September 4

Christopher Lloyd checks out the week's new movie releases on Indy Now including "Love, Brooklyn," "The Conjuring: Last Rites," "Splitsville" and "Twinsless," plus "The Naked Gun" on digital!
Christopher Lloyd's avatar
Christopher Lloyd
Sep 05, 2025
Share
Transcript

Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Christopher Lloyd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture