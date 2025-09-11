Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Sometimes it’s best to know very little about a movie and just let it wash over you. “The Baltimorons” (expanding to more theaters this Friday, Sept. 12) is one such film. It’s a big ol’ warm hug of a picture that feels like Hal Ashby’s “Harold and Maude” by way of Richard Linklater’s “Before Sunrise” with a dash of Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers” thrown in for good measure. It’s a prospective May-December romance, a definitive day in the life film and an unconventional Christmas movie with lots of laughs and heaps of heart.

Cliff (Michael Strassner) is a Baltimore-based former improv comedian in his mid-30s who’s celebrating six months of sobriety. Cliff’s engaged to a nurse named Brittany (Olivia Luccardi) with whom he’s looking to buy a home and is working towards attaining his realtor’s license.

When arriving at Brittany’s family’s house on Christmas Eve day Cliff gets struck in the face with a door and cracks a tooth. The only dentist who’s willing to see him with the holiday looming is Didi (Liz Larsen). She’s a workaholic in her 60s who’s divorced from Conway (Brian Mendes). Her daughter Shelby (Jessie Cohen) and granddaughter Maddie (Zoe Strassner) are spending their evening celebrating Conway’s recent marriage to the much-younger Patty (Mary Catherine Garrison). Didi’s invited to attend and in spite of wanting to see Shelby and Maddie she says, “Bah! Humbug!,” to all of that.

When Didi gives Cliff the gas he begins flirting with her by telling her how pretty she is. She’s flattered but a bit weirded out. Once the initial procedure is finished they agree to part ways and reconvene Monday, but Cliff’s car has been towed. He’s missed dinner and presents with Brittany’s family and opts instead to hang out with Didi. They attempt to free his vehicle from the tow yard. He agrees to accompany her to Conway’s. She encourages him to attend and perform at a pop-up comedy show hosted by his buddy Marvin (Rob Phoenix) contrary to Brittany’s wishes.

“The Baltimorons” is directed by mumblecore mainstay Jay Duplass (it’s his first film in 13 years and the first he’s helmed without his brother Mark – who executive produced) and co-written by Duplass and Strassner. The flick is less about story and more about vibe. It’s a hangout movie and I just loved hanging out with Cliff and Didi. Strassner and Larsen each give beautiful, nuanced performances and have a natural, easy chemistry with one another.

I was confused at first why the Independent Film Company would release a Christmas movie like “The Baltimorons” in September, but after some thought I’m glad they did. It’ll afford us the opportunity to revisit Cliff and Didi on streaming, VOD and Blu-ray this holiday season. I know doing so is certainly on my Christmas list.

