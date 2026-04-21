(This review is dedicated to Bob Kevoian.)

Some background on this dedication. One of the first “The BOB & TOM Show” bits I ever heard was a commercial parody called “Bob Kevoian’s Greatest Hits,” a videotape collection of noted female nude scenes in mainstream films (”Trading Places,”“Blade Runner,” “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” etc.). I will not attempt to recreate the bit in print. That would be like reading Lenny Bruce’s material in court.

The capper of the bit included a reference to Kathleen Beller’s nude pool scene in the 1978 melodrama “The Betsy.” The famous Bob & Tom on-air laughter elevated to a higher level when this moment was mentioned. I eventually found the film at a Muncie video store (I was a student at The Ball State University at the time) and had to see what the hype was about. I understood.

Hearing about Bob’s death on April 17, I decided to revisit this punchline that has never left my brain. Yes, I own “The Betsy” on DVD. Your point?

Harold Robbins was known for his best-selling novels, usually about the wealthy, the powerful and the very sleazy. Examples of his novels making it to the big screen include “The Carpetbaggers” (1964), “The Adventurers” (1970), the Pia Zadoa epic “The Lonely Lady” (1983) and 1978’s “The Betsy.” “The Carpetbaggers” was tame by comparison and I have not gotten to the other two mentioned titles (yet).

“The Betsy” is an R-rated romp that says and shows a little more. Plus an all-star cast getting paid very well to do very little and it’s not an Irwin Allen disaster film.

Detroit businessman Loren Hardeman, Sr. (an American-accented Laurence Olivier) runs his family and business empire, which includes Bethlehem Motors. Sr. hires young, handsome race car driver Angelo Perino (Tommy Lee Jones) to help fulfill his dream of creating a fuel-efficient car, much to the displeasure of his grandson and company president Loren Hardeman III (Robert Duvall). Loren III points out that the auto division of the empire is the only one losing money, but Sr. does not care.

The car is going to be named The Betsy, after Loren Hardeman’s great-grandaughter (Beller). She’s turning 21 and will be inheriting a chunk of her great-grandfather’s empire. There will be some shady business skulduggery, including assassination attempts. The film taps into the energy crisis and shake-ups in the automotive industry that were happening in the 1970s.

OK, that’s the business portion of the story. This is based on a Harold Robbins novel. Who is bumping uglies with whom?

Thirteen minutes into the film, Perino sees Betsy take a nude swim (salute, Bob), but waits until her 21st birthday before they have sex (chivalry!). After the birthday present...

“I knew it would be like this. First moment I saw you.” —Betsy “You’re a beautiful child.” —Angelo “No, Mr. Perino. I’m a beautiful woman. It’s my 21st birthday, remember?” —Betsy

It’s Harold Robbins, not William Shakespeare or Nicholas Sparks.

Before this birthday party, Perino has a romp with Lady Ayers (Lesley-Anne Down), who is Loren III’s mistress. Loren III’s wife (Jane Alexander) will not do a thing about it until a later scene in the film involving a company vote.

Why is grandson Loren III feuding with his grandfather (also referred to as Number One)? We learn in flashback that Loren Sr. (check out the hair dye job on Lord Larry) was having an affair with... his daughter-in-law Sally (Katherine Ross) aka Loren III’s mother. Loren Jr. (Paul Ryan Rudd, no relation to that other Paul Rudd) finds the two in bed one night.

A child-age Loren III sees his father go inside a car and blow his brains out with a gun. Loren III holds onto this traumatic event until he finally tells his grandfather off later in the film (more on that in a bit).

By the way, the tag line for this film is “The Harold Robbins people. What you dream... they do!” Does anybody dream about a twisted, carnal family tree like this?

The sex dies down in the film’s final half-hour where a shifting of power and a body count takes over. One character gets tossed out of the window of a tall building. No stunt man used, just a baggy not-even-close-to-looking-real dummy. Gotta love a b-movie trick in a major motion picture.

This film is deep into Laurence Olivier’s career where he’s taking lots of big paychecks for minimal work (”Inchon,” “Clash of the Titans,” “The Bounty”). Hey, we got The National Theatre in London from these appearances.

Duvall is a doing a variation of his Frank Hackett character in “Network.” However, his last scene, where his character finally tells off Olivier’s character is done with great restraint. A reminder why Duvall was one of our finest, even in questionable material.

And Beller? She’d continue to do film and television work until the early 1990s. A year after “The Betsy,” she earned a Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe nomination for “Promises in the Dark.” Her other noted films included “Fort Apache, The Bronx,” “The Sword and the Sorcerer,” “Touched” and “Time Trackers.” She would marry and start a family with musician Thomas Dolby (yes, the musician who is way more than “She Blinded Me With Science”) in 1988.

“The Betsy” is a trashy pizza-and-beer film — or cocktails if you want to imitate the rich elite — and this is important, the film knows it. There’s quite a bit of camp if you’re an amateur “Myster Science Theatre 3000” type while watching on your couch.

There is a special edition Blu-Ray of this film put out by Arrow. These cinematic uber-rich folk doing terrible, terrible things is still more fun that current reality TV.

Thank you, Bob Kevoian, for a deep-dive, cinematic punchline that never left.

Matthew Socey is the host/producer of the podcast Film Soceyology for wfyi.org.

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